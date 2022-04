A low pressure area is over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Eastern Indian Ocean, moving northward. It is likely to continue moving east-northeastwards and become a well-marked low pressure area and lie over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea by March 19 morning. Thereafter, it is expected to move nearly northwards along & off Andaman & Nicobar Islands, intensify into a depression by the morning of March 20, and into a cyclonic storm on March 21. After becoming Cyclone Asani, it is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards and reach near Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts around the morning of March 22.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 DAYS AGO