ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Using Technology Intended for Space, Vertical Platform Martian Farms Discovers Key to Growing Plants 10X Faster: Age-Old Operatic Music

Business Wire
 3 days ago

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Could it be this simple? Martian Farms, a vertical-farming platform with a new location in Orange, N.J., is using operatic music to make its crops grow 10 times faster than traditional growing methods. The company’s chief science officer, Matthew Mickens, who previously worked at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center...

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Bowery is selling vertically farmed strawberries in limited quantities

The “urban farmers” at Bowery have been working to change that. When I visited a farm in Kearny, New Jersey last year, the company let me try a few samples, which they’d been engineering to find the perfect “recipe.” The results were good. Not Watsonville’s size-of-a-croquet-ball good, but good. More importantly, the placement of the company’s farms means the berries don’t have to travel great distances to their destination — a benefit for carbon footprints and end quality of the fruit.
KEARNY, NJ
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Tech#Plant#Space Station#Vertical Platform
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
yankodesign.com

This vertical indoor garden uses aeroponics to cultivate plants without soil or growing medium

Aeroponics is an indoor garden system that requires no soil or growing medium for plant cultivation. Indoor gardens have become the new living room staple. In recent years, stay-at-home orders prompted many of us to integrate biophilic design into our homes to bring us closer to the outdoors. On one hand, indoor gardens add a touch of greenery to our interior design. On the other, indoor gardens provide us with food and nutrients within arm’s reach. Relying on an aeroponics system to cultivate an array of different plants, Sebastian Weigand conceptualized an indoor garden to reduce food waste and rediscover the many benefits of plant cultivation.
GARDENING
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Industry
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Walmart invests in indoor vertical farming startup Plenty

Walmart said it has taken a stake in agriculture startup Plenty, becoming the first large U.S. retailer to significantly invest in indoor vertical farming as a way to deliver fresher produce to its stores. Vertical farmers tout their high-quality produce that brings higher yields while using less water and land....
BENTONVILLE, AR
WFMZ-TV Online

Bowery Farming, operator of indoor 'vertical farm' in Bethlehem, introduces 2 strawberry varieties

Bowery Farming, which operates an indoor "vertical farm" on former Bethlehem Steel Corp. land, has introduced two strawberry varieties. Bowery, which says it is the largest vertical-farming company in the U.S., now sells a two-pack featuring the Garden Berry (intense and zesty) and the Wild Berry, a softer, smaller berry with "light, floral flavor." The current price is about $30 per pound, based on the $14.99 for an eight-ounce package in Tuesday's company statement.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Seekingalpha.com

ZA Group orders its first vertical farm with E-Roots System

ZA Group (OTCPK:ZAAG) order its first vertical farm with E-Roots Systems, the Co.'s newly 60% owned acquisition announced early March 2022. The purchase order was placed earlier this week after the Company made its deposit to secure its first self-sustaining vertical farm to be delivered and operating within the month of April 2022 and start generating revenue within the Summer of 2022.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

OnePointOne wants a piece of the vertically farmed strawberry market

Now, suddenly, everyone wants in on the strawberry market. Well, not all of a sudden, exactly — a lot of this research has been happening behind the scenes for years now, fine-tuning things like robotic pollination, which are required to bring the crops to life indoors. Bowery recently fired a massive volley, harvesting the fruits of years of research in limited quantities for select retailers. And you know what? They were perfectly okay!
AGRICULTURE
IFLScience

New Type Of Wave Discovered In The Sun And It's Faster Than Expected

Astronomers have reported the discovery of a new type of wave in the Sun. They have called them high-frequency retrograde (HFR) waves because they move in the opposite direction of the Sun’s rotation. And they appear as vortices – swirling patterns – on the surface of the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
Stamford Advocate

‘Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood’ Review: Richard Linklater’s Sweet Animated Flashback to Growing Up in 1969

Everybody knows the name of the first man to step foot on the moon, but how many have heard the story of the kid who walked there before him? Richard Linklater’s “Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood” reflects one of the director’s childhood fantasies, informed by growing up in South Texas, a stone’s throw from Johnson Space Center, at the time NASA was trying to do the impossible. “Houston, we have a problem,” he playfully imagines the organization’s top scientists saying, “We accidentally built a lunar module a little too small.” Ergo, they need a 10 1/2-year-old to go up in Neil Armstrong’s place.
MOVIES
The Detroit Free Press

Ford sales drop 17% from 2021: Which models took the biggest hits

Ford reported a 17.1% drop in total sales in the United States from a year ago to 432,132 vehicles, according to sales data released Monday. The automaker saw a 23.4% decrease in truck sales and a 5.1% drop in SUV sales. Ford exceeded the overall sales numbers Edmunds.com auto site forecasted for the Dearborn automaker of 427,805. The company saw a bigger...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy