Using Technology Intended for Space, Vertical Platform Martian Farms Discovers Key to Growing Plants 10X Faster: Age-Old Operatic Music

Aeroponics is an indoor garden system that requires no soil or growing medium for plant cultivation. Indoor gardens have become the new living room staple. In recent years, stay-at-home orders prompted many of us to integrate biophilic design into our homes to bring us closer to the outdoors. On one hand, indoor gardens add a touch of greenery to our interior design. On the other, indoor gardens provide us with food and nutrients within arm’s reach. Relying on an aeroponics system to cultivate an array of different plants, Sebastian Weigand conceptualized an indoor garden to reduce food waste and rediscover the many benefits of plant cultivation.

GARDENING ・ 14 DAYS AGO