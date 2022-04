The Cone Nebula (NGC 2264) and its associated open cluster, the Christmas Tree Cluster, is in the faint constellation Monoceros the Unicorn. The easiest way to find it is to point your telescope 3.2° south-southwest of magnitude 3.4 Xi (ξ) Geminorum. At magnitude 3.9, the cluster glows brightly enough for you to spot with your naked eyes, albeit as an indistinct fuzz ball. It lies some 2,700 light-years away and measures about 7 light-years across.

ASTRONOMY ・ 19 DAYS AGO