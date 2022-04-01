ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

From energy costs to TV bills: what has gone up in price from 1 April?

By Hilary Osborne
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RnKCb_0ewAMdaE00
Illustration of a radiator, vehicle, lateral flow test, TV remote control, home, drink and wallet Composite: Guardian

It’s been dubbed “bleak Friday” by some: pre-announced price rises for many household bills are to take effect on 1 April, adding to the misery for consumers who are already paying more for goods and food than this time last year.

Interactive

Energy bills – up 54%, £693 a year, on average

The price cap on energy bills for households in Great Britain has increased by 54% , meaning providers can charge up to £1,971 a year for customers with average use who have a direct debit set up. Average use is 3,100kWh of electricity and 12,000kWh of gas, so any household using more power will pay more. The cap varies around the country and according to how you pay. Those who settle their bills when they receive them will typically pay £130 a year more, while pre-payment customers with average use pay £47 more.

Interactive

Council tax – up 3.5%, £67 a year, on average

The average annual council tax bill on a band D property in England goes up to £1,966. London boroughs are increasing band D bills by an average of 2.4%, while households in shire counties will see the largest rise, at an average of 3.7%. They will also see the highest bills, at an average of £2,041.

Interactive

Water bills – up 1.7%, £7, a year

Water bills in England and Wales will rise by an average of 1.7% to £419 . Customers of South West Water face a rise of £12 to £515, while households with Wessex will see a £21 rise to £476. Other water companies including Hafren Dyfrdwy and Thames are reducing annual bills by similar sums.

Interactive

Broadband, phones and TV – about £42 a year

Telecoms and streaming companies have announced price hikes across their services. Some, including Virgin, have already applied increases this month. Customers of Sky, BT and Vodafone could all face higher bills from today. Sky’s Essential broadband package has gone up by 10% to £27.50 a month, while the Superfast service is up 9% to £30.50 a month. On average it says customers will pay less than 5%, or £3.60, more.

BT’s prices went up on Thursday by 9.3%, which it said meant customers paying an average of £3.50 a month more. Some customers, including those with BT Basic or Home Essentials, will not see prices rise.

Vodafone is hiking monthly mobile phone bills by up to 9.3%. If your plan started before 9 December 2020, it will go up by 8.2% to reflect the retail prices index (RPI) rate published in March 2022. A £40 plan will go up by £3.28. If your contract was taken out more recently, your monthly cost will go up by 9.3%. For a £40 plan, that means shelling out an extra £3.72.

Interactive

Vehicle excise duty – about £10 a year

The annual cost of taxing your car is rising in line with RPI – typically the highest measure of inflation. VED is based on a range of factors including how old your car is, as well as its emissions and fuel type. Tax on a band E car is increasing from £155 a year to £165. The most polluting cars are subject to a £30 increase.

Pint of beer – up 5%, 20p, each

A temporary VAT cut on hospitality has come to an end, and pubs and restaurants are among business that will pay 60% more in tax as a result. Some of the rise, from 12.5% to 20% VAT, is expected to filter through to prices charged. The night-time economy adviser for Greater Manchester has forecast that over the next three months this and other price pressures will add 16-20p to the price of a pint, taking the UK average to £4.25.

Interactive

Lateral flow tests – from £1 each

The government in England will no longer provide free LFTs to most households. Most of those asked to do one before visiting relatives in care homes, or attending a venue or service, will need to pay. Retailers including Tesco and Boots are charging £2 for individual tests, although cheaper options are advertised online.

Social housing rents – up 4.1%, £202 on average, a year

Housing associations have been allowed to raise rents and service charges in line with September’s consumer prices index (CPI) figure plus one percentage point, which comes to 4.1%. The Resolution Foundation thinktank says this works out at an average of £202 a year for the 4.5m households affected.

The rents charged on shared ownership properties are often linked with the higher RPI, and many tenants are facing increases of more than 5%.

Council tax rebate – £150 to households

Households in band A-D properties will get a council tax rebate this month – if you pay by direct debit, it could land in your account soon. This is part of the government’s plan to help towards rising costs, and is now tipped to be followed with a second rebate. If you qualify but do not pay by direct debit, you will need to apply – your council should contact you to tell you how.

Interactive

Minimum wage – up 6.6%, about £1,000 a year

In more welcome news, pay is also rising. The government’s “national living wage” has gone up by 59p an hour to £9.50 for workers aged 23 and over. For those aged 21 to 22, the minimum will increase by 9.8% from £8.36 to £9.18.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Guardian
The Guardian

223K+

Followers

61K+

Posts

81M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Excise Tax#Consumer Prices#Great Britain#Interactive Energy#Interactive Council#Shire
The Independent

Customers urged to check meters before 54% jump in energy prices

British households will see the biggest rise in the cost of energy in living memory from Friday, when bills increase by 54% - almost £700 - to just under £2,000 a year.Experts have urged Britons to submit meter readings for gas and electricity to their supplier on Thursday to show how much energy they have used ahead of Ofgem’s price cap hike that comes into force on April 1.This prevents firms from estimating usage and potentially charging for energy used before April 1 at the higher rate.Households should also send regular meter readings, ideally on the same date each month,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Cost of living: 'My pay isn't keeping up with rising prices'

UK wage growth failed to keep up with the rising cost of living between November and January, new figures show. Wages rose, but when taking rising prices into account, regular pay showed a 1% fall from a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said. Gamu Nyasoro, a senior registered...
BUSINESS
The Independent

From energy to travel: The 8 biggest price hikes as cost of living rises

Many Britons are stepping into April with trepidation, as the cost of living crisis is set to worsen with a number of changes that will mean higher bills and prices.With inflation already at its highest rate since March 1992, customers have seen the price of nearly everything increase – from food to clothing to furniture.But some of the most significant increases will be put in place from Friday 1 April, as the energy price cap goes up and changes to national insurance and VAT come into effect.Reductions in pandemic support from the government for businesses is also expected to push...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Daily Mail

Free-range eggs to disappear from supermarkets on Monday - as British hens have spent four months cooped up in bird flu lockdown

Free-range eggs will disappear from supermarkets on Monday – because Britain's hens have spent the last four months cooped up. Chickens have been in bird flu lockdown since November, meaning eggs previously classed as free-range must now be labelled 'barn'. Officials at the Department of Environment, Food and Rural...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

223K+
Followers
61K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy