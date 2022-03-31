Chris Redd talks new show ‘Bust Down’ and the 2022 Oscars

Will Smith’s shocking assault on Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 didn’t keep the comedian from enjoying the rest of his night – he was spotted partying at best friend Guy Oseary’s annual bash.
Page Six spies say that while Smith, 53, stunned the world by slapping Rock, 57, across the face during the ceremony, Rock appeared “unfazed” by the incident as he hung out with pals later in the evening.
Even so, we’re told his fellow partygoers rallied around him to make sure “things didn’t get weird” if Smith also showed up at the party.
“You wouldn’t really know anything had happened,”...
