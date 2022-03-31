Natasha Leggero talks new cooking show

Comedian Natasha Leggero will serve as host for the new TBS show "Rat in the Kitchen," which Leggero calls "a culinary whodunit" in the show's trailer. Each episode details the adventures of a cooking cohort as they compete for a grand prize, all while trying to avoid the sabotages of the "rat in the kitchen," one of the contestants who is out to destroy the others' efforts, maintain their own secrecy, and nab the cash prize. Ludo Lefebvre, a Los Angeles-based award-winning celebrity chef (per Lefebvre's website), serves as the judge on the show, tasting contestants' creations to determine if they're tasty, or if they've been compromised by the rat (via Deadline).

TV SHOWS ・ 16 DAYS AGO