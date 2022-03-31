ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Natasha Leggero talks new cooking show

By Hillary Reilly
CW33 NewsFix
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatasha Leggero talked about her new show “Rat in the Kitchen.”...

cw33.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Truth About Natasha Leggero From Rat In The Kitchen Season 1

Comedian Natasha Leggero will serve as host for the new TBS show "Rat in the Kitchen," which Leggero calls "a culinary whodunit" in the show's trailer. Each episode details the adventures of a cooking cohort as they compete for a grand prize, all while trying to avoid the sabotages of the "rat in the kitchen," one of the contestants who is out to destroy the others' efforts, maintain their own secrecy, and nab the cash prize. Ludo Lefebvre, a Los Angeles-based award-winning celebrity chef (per Lefebvre's website), serves as the judge on the show, tasting contestants' creations to determine if they're tasty, or if they've been compromised by the rat (via Deadline).
TV SHOWS
CW33 NewsFix

Chris Redd talks new show ‘Bust Down’ and the 2022 Oscars

Chris Redd shared his thoughts on the 2022 Oscars show. He also talked about his new show “Bust Down” and how fun it was to make it with his friends. “Bust Down” is streaming now on Peacock. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on...
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Leggero
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Fan-Favorite Star to Get a New Series Based on His Life

Saturday Night Live and The Suicide Squad star Pete Davidson is set to star in a new comedy series titled Bupkis. The story will be a gritty and stylized version of Davidson's own life story, and will be co-written by Davidson, Dave Sirus, and Crashing's Judah Miller. According to Deadline, who broke the story, Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels will produce through his Broadway Video banner and Universal Television. Per the report, Bupkis is described as "a raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life. It will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete's eyes."
TV SERIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Show#Rat In The Kitchen#Tbs
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS’: Wilmer Valderrama Says ‘Tennant & Torres Get Along Too Well’ in ‘Hawai’i’ Crossover (VIDEO)

Turns out, cocky D.C. special agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and badass Hawai’i boss Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) have an explosive past that goes back to their pre-NCIS days. (The pair, whom you can see above in an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip, were even nicknamed T’N’T after some swimming pool shenanigans!) We learn more in tonight’s action-packed crossover. She requests his help on Oahu after finding a key witness with crucial evidence in a case they worked five years prior.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

ABC Renews Fan-Favorite Comedy Series for Season 2

One of TV's biggest new sitcom hits is officially returning for a second season. Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC, has been receiving great ratings and stellar acclaim through its first season on the network. The series about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school is tied with CBS' Ghosts for the highest-rated freshman sitcom in the 18-49 demographic. Fans have been waiting for some kind of official announcement about the fate of the series from ABC, and that word finally came down on Monday. Abbott Elementary is returning for Season 2.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Flight Attendant Season 2 Trailer Announces HBO Max Premiere Date

A new teaser trailer for the HBO Max original series The Flight Attendant reveals when the dark comedy will make its return to the streamer for Season 2. The Flight Attendant was one of the first original series to debut on HBO Max, as Kaley Cuoco portrayed flight attendant Cassie Bowden. Cassie found herself entangled in a murder that framed her as the top suspect, leading her to try and clear her name. Unfortunately, Cassie's drinking problem only exacerbated the situation. Season 1 ended with Cassie being found not guilty and being offered a job as a CIA asset. Sharon Stone is one of the big-name additions coming to the second season.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy