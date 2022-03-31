Kristy Swanson shares details about ‘Sons of Thunder: Redemption’

Fresh off directing three episodes of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, Robert Rodriguez is set to helm a Spy Kids reboot for Netflix. Per the Hollywood Reporter, the streaming platform announced it’s teaming with Rodriguez to relaunch the property. He will write, direct, and produce the new film, which will be the first in the family comedy series since 2011’s Spy Kids: All the Time in the World. Rodriguez launched the franchise in 2001, and acted as director/writer/producer on all four entries. He also provided the music for 3-D and All the Time in the World.
