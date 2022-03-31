ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristy Swanson shares details about ‘Sons of Thunder: Redemption’

By Hillary Reilly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristy Swanson talked about “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and shred her...

CW33 NewsFix

Octavia Spencer shares details about narrating ‘The Quest for Sleep’

Octavia Spencer talked about her new movie “The Quest for Sleep.” She also shared details about her own sleeping habits and said she learned a lot while filming the documentary. “The Quest for Sleep” premieres today on Facebook Live and will be released in select theaters on March...
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
Kristy Swanson
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CinemaBlend

Jensen Ackles' Supernatural Prequel Just Cast Jeffrey Dean Morgan And Samantha Smith's Replacements As John And Mary Winchester

Supernatural may have ended on The CW back in 2020, but the hunter legacy is living on. It was recently announced that the network gave a pilot order to The Winchesters, a prequel that follows John and Mary Winchester on their own hunting adventures and love story, told from Dean’s perspective. The show comes from SPN’s own Jensen Ackles and wife Danneel Ackles, and now the project has found its two new leads.
GamesRadar+

Vin Diesel heavily hints that CGI Paul Walker will be in Fast 10

Vin Diesel has hinted that Paul Walker may return to the Fast and Furious franchise in CGI form. "I am approaching the finale of the first saga… that is Fast," Diesel wrote on Instagram. "It is very intense, although god has brought such incredible talent to assist me in completing this mythology, I can’t help but to reminisce… you all have been a part of this journey. You all have been a part of this family. I can’t believe that universal studios is committed to a two part finale… their support and belief in this mythology surprises me and makes me smile. There are angels coming to this mythology that will make you all smile."
WUSA

Eve Shares Glimpse at Motherhood With Newborn Son Wilde

Eve is loving motherhood. The 43-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a sweet video of herself cuddling her son. Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, welcomed their first child together, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. She is also a stepmom to his four children -- Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini -- from his previous marriage.
E! News

The CW Reveals the Fates of Your Favorite Shows, Including Riverdale

Watch: Sabrina Spellman Heads to "Riverdale": See Kiernan Shipka on Set. Order up a Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe shake, because we have a reason to celebrate. On Tuesday, March 22, the CW revealed the fates of seven TV shows, including Riverdale, The Flash and Walker. Thankfully, it was all good news, as the network revealed that the fan favorite shows would be back for additional seasons.
ComicBook

Avatar 2 Trailer Reportedly Airing Before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The sequel to 2009's Avatar is slated to finally arrive in theaters at the end of the year, but a new report claims the first trailer for Avatar 2 will come when audiences gather to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Benedict Cumberbatch-starring movie is only two months away and teases the appearances of many surprising characters, such as Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier. If this new report ends up being true, then another surprise will come as fans get their first look at the blockbuster and record-setting sequel from director James Cameron.
Popculture

'Star Trek' TV Franchise Recasts Kirk

The Star Trek TV franchise has recast James T. Kirk, with actor Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) taking over the role. Wesley will make his debut in Season 2 of the new Paramount+ series Strange New Worlds. The series will kick off its 10-episode first season on May 5, but the show has already been renewed for a second season. At this time, there is no word on when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 will premiere but can speculate it may not be until 2023.
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Says There's "A Lot of Sadness" on Set of Vol 3.

James Gunn is hard at work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The latter of the two is set to be released later this year, and the former will be released exclusively in theaters in 2023. Although, he's busy with the two projects, Gunn has had some time to answer fan questions on social media. When asked how the vibes were on set, the director reveals that there happens to be a lot of sadness.
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Shares Adorable Photo of His Sons Dressed as Thor

Chris Hemsworth is best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he's also got a lot of fellow performers in his family. Not only are his brothers Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) and Luke Hemsworth (Westworld), but he is also married to Elsa Pataky who is best known for playing Elena Neves in The Fast Saga. Together, Hemsworth and Pataky have a daughter and twin boys, who turned eight today. In honor of their birthday, Hemsworth shared an adorable photo of his boys dressed as Thor.
digitalspy.com

Fast and Furious 10 adds The Suicide Squad star

The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior will be joining the Fast and Furious franchise for its tenth instalment. The actress, who made her debut in Hollywood with her role as Ratcatcher 2 in James Gunn's Suicide Squad sequel, is in talks to join Vin Diesel for Fast and Furious 10. According...
Complex

‘Spy Kids’ Being Rebooted by Robert Rodriguez at Netflix

Fresh off directing three episodes of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, Robert Rodriguez is set to helm a Spy Kids reboot for Netflix. Per the Hollywood Reporter, the streaming platform announced it’s teaming with Rodriguez to relaunch the property. He will write, direct, and produce the new film, which will be the first in the family comedy series since 2011’s Spy Kids: All the Time in the World. Rodriguez launched the franchise in 2001, and acted as director/writer/producer on all four entries. He also provided the music for 3-D and All the Time in the World.
Deadline

‘Spy Kids’ Franchise Reimagining In Works At Netflix; Robert Rodriguez Returning To Mount Next Film For Skydance, Spyglass

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has closed a deal with Skydance to produce a reimagining of the Spy Kids franchise, alongside Spyglass Media, LLC and filmmaker Robert Rodriguez (We Can Be Heroes, Alita: Battle Angel), who created the film series and directed all past installments. The next film in the franchise, introducing the world to a new family of spies, will also be written and directed by Rodriguez. It will mark his second family film for Netflix, on the heels of the 2020 actioner We Can Be Heroes. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce for Skydance,...
