WATCH ‘The Debrief’: Gas prices are skyrocketing, but relief could be near

A US flight appears to have been diverted three times in just one journey.Delta Air Lines flight 760 from Salt Lake City, Utah, set off on 31 March bound for Washington Ronald Reagan airport (DCA), but the usually 3hr 30m flight made several unexpected stops.The first diversion was an emergency landing in Denver, Colorado, after the cockpit window “spontaneously” shattered 30,000 feet in the air.Images of the cracked windshield posted online showed dozens of fractures but the glass remained intact enough for the plane to land safely.Rachel Wright, one of 198 passengers on board, said “everything seemed normal” before their...

