ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

WATCH ‘The Debrief’: Gas prices are skyrocketing, but relief could be near

By Dillon Ancheta
hawaiinewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Across the nation, drivers are paying more to fuel their cars. On...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIVB

Relief at the pump: Gas prices actually dropping

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Believe it or not, gas prices are actually down this week, compared to last week. Both the United States and New York State averages are down eight cents, at $4.25 and $4.37, respectively. It’s a long road ahead until we could hope to see any...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Traffic
State
Hawaii State
Hawaii State
Hawaii Cars
Tulsa World

Skyrocketing gas prices may be leveling off; Tulsa has lowest average in U.S.

After another record average U.S. price late last week, skyrocketing gasoline prices may be leveling off at least in the short term, AAA Oklahoma and a national analyst said Monday. “We’re about to see WTI (West Texas Intermediate oil) fall under $100/bbl! $100.61 and falling — that’s a great way...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Hawaii News Now#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
York Dispatch Online

How you can save money at the pump as gas prices skyrocket

The war in Ukraine has only added to fears of shrinking oil supplies, and gas prices have skyrocketed, inflicting more pain on a U.S economy already seeing elevated gas prices due to supply constraints and increased consumption. The latest figures from Patrick De Haan, petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, suggest continued...
YORK, PA
The Independent

Flight diverts three times in one journey

A US flight appears to have been diverted three times in just one journey.Delta Air Lines flight 760 from Salt Lake City, Utah, set off on 31 March bound for Washington Ronald Reagan airport (DCA), but the usually 3hr 30m flight made several unexpected stops.The first diversion was an emergency landing in Denver, Colorado, after the cockpit window “spontaneously” shattered 30,000 feet in the air.Images of the cracked windshield posted online showed dozens of fractures but the glass remained intact enough for the plane to land safely.Rachel Wright, one of 198 passengers on board, said “everything seemed normal” before their...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy