A glimpse into what Opening Day might resemble for the Cubs plays out Friday afternoon in spring training in Arizona. The Cubs-Brewers game at Sloan Park? Sure. But if you want to get a look at the Cubs' Opening Day starter for Thursday's game against the Brewers at Wrigley, he'll be pitching in the Cubs other split-squad game Friday afternoon, against the Diamondbacks in Scottsdale.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO