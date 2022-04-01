ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Oatly recalls drink because of Bacillus cereus; 2 sick with 27 other complaints filed

By Joe Whitworth
foodsafetynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOatly has blamed a quality issue for recalling an oat drink in two European countries. The company has received 29 complaints and two people reported stomach illness. Detection of Bacillus cereus led to the recall of Oatly 1 liter in Finland and Estonia with a best before date of Dec. 1,...

www.foodsafetynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Careful, these 2 popular groceries have been pulled from supermarket shelves

Companies recall products all the time, for reasons that range from after-the-fact safety issues discovered to problems that happened during the manufacturing process. When it comes to food recalls, though, there’s a particular urgency in communicating the issue to the public. Because people’s health and in extreme cases maybe even their lives are at stake.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

The One Fast Food Side You Should Never Order, According To A Cardiologist

Our heart health is crucial for our overall health, and the best way to support your heart is through a well-balanced diet, hydration and consistent exercise. While going out for fast food can be fun and delicious, eating one specific side option (offered at many restaurant chains) can impact your heart— and not in a good way. We spoke with cardiologist and holistic heart doctor Dr. Nitin Bhatnagar, M.D. who explained why fast food options labelled as “loaded” are a no-go for your heart health.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacillus Cereus#Food Poisoning#Bacteria#Food Drink#European#Food Safety News
foodsafetynews.com

Cheese recalled because of link to Listeria infections

A type of cheese linked to two cases of listeriosis has been recalled in New Zealand. Officials said there have been two reports of illness which could be associated with the product but a concrete link has not been confirmed. Gopals Sweets and Snacks recalled all batches and dates of...
FOOD SAFETY
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
WTKR News 3

Blood pressure medicine recalled due to nitrosamine levels

"Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables. Everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines. These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time."
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

The One Popular Drink To Avoid At All Costs—It Can Make Under Eye Bags So Much Worse!

Eye bags can develop over time for a number of reasons, from them being hereditary to them showing signs of other underlying conditions, like fatigue. If you’re experiencing the latter, it’s important to note that your diet can improve your skin, and while hydrating regularly and using products recommended by a dermatologist, what you consume can also impact your dark under-eyes. We checked in with skin health experts to ask if there is a popular beverage anyone with dark eye circles should avoid and the answer was a resounding, collective ‘yes.’ Read on for tips from Melissa Gilbert, London-based aesthetician at Fantastic Services, Janet Coleman, dermatologist and skincare expert at TheConsumerMag and Dr. Jose Mier, Founder of Heliotherapy Research Institute and health expert.
SKIN CARE
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA warns to stop using 7 medications

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WV News) — Olympia Pharmacy is voluntarily recalling multiple lots of seven drugs found to be out of specification. Olympia Pharmacy is voluntarily recalling 11 specific lots of Trimix Formulas F-9, T-105, SB-4, Sermorelin, Sincalide, Hydroxocobalamin, and NAD compounded injectables, already distributed to consumers. The company found these compounded products to be out of specification, Yahoo! news reports.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mashed

Why Eating Leftover Rice Can Be Dangerous

If you've ever cooked a recipe with directions that suggest letting the dish sit before serving, it's likely because it allows the flavors to come together in a way that they hadn't immediately after the dish was prepared (via Fine Cooking). This can also be one of the best parts about eating leftovers — not only do you get to enjoy the meal twice but it might even have a deeper flavor the second time, depending on the dish (via Forbes).
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

Heads-Up, These Hash Brown Patties Were Just Recalled in 9 States

Cavendish Farms Corporation is recalling 441 cases of its Original Hash Brown Patties. The New Brunswick company is recalling the product due to undeclared wheat that could affect people who have allergies to wheat or celiac disease if consumed. The Original Hash Brown Patties in question come in 42.3-ounce packages...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy