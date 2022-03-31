Truckee Meadows Bicycle Alliance

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — More than 100 volunteers are expected to help with a massive Truckee River cleanup this weekend. GreenVibe World is hosting the event on Sunday, March 20 at 1725 S. McCarran Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The grassroots organization was created by Reno native, Walker Sauls, in 2017. He says he saw a need for an online environmental education website that is well-rounded and fact-based.

RENO, NV ・ 18 DAYS AGO