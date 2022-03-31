ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Truckee Meadows Bicycle Alliance

By David Hadel
 1 day ago

The Truckee Meadows Bicycle Alliance is a collaboration between local...

Sierra Sun

Truckee adopts changes to short-term rental rules

Truckee has adopted amendments to its short-term rental ordinance, including rules on how many registration certificates will be issued, rules for new homeowners in the area, and increased penalties. Town Council unanimously approved the changes at its meeting Tuesday. “We’ve been listening through so many different means — our community...
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX Reno

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful hosting river clean-up Saturday

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — If you are looking for a way to soak up the beautiful weather while giving back to your community at the same time... we have the perfect opportunity for you. Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is hosting a community river clean-up on...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Truckee River cleanup aims to clear more than a mile of trash

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — More than 100 volunteers are expected to help with a massive Truckee River cleanup this weekend. GreenVibe World is hosting the event on Sunday, March 20 at 1725 S. McCarran Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The grassroots organization was created by Reno native, Walker Sauls, in 2017. He says he saw a need for an online environmental education website that is well-rounded and fact-based.
RENO, NV

