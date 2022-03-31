ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Achieve Tahoe

By David Hadel
kozzradio.com
 2 days ago

Achieve Tahoe is dedicated to building health, confidence, and...

www.kozzradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Lake Tahoe on the 'wrong track,' according to 2022 survey

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — According to a March 2022 Community Report For The Tahoe Region, two-thirds of respondents say that things in Tahoe are on the wrong track. The Tahoe Prosperity Center is a non-profit organization that works locally with businesses, community members, and other non-profits to "better the environment, community, and economy for everyone living and working in Tahoe," according to their website.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

Podcast: Tahoe TAP with TRPA’s Joanne Marchetta

Welcome back to the Tahoe TAP podcast – your comprehensive source of things to do, adventures to take, and people around the lake. Hosts Mike Peron and Rob Galloway hope you have your brain sponge squeezed dry and ready to soak this one up. We’re bringing you a summary of local news headlines, conversation starters for your dinner party plus an overview for springing back to normalcy in terms of events.
LIFESTYLE
Mountain Democrat

Sierra-at-Tahoe to open for one weekend

Sierra-at-Tahoe will open for one weekend only April 9-10 with live music, competitions and giveaways in a season the ski resort has been closed as management there works to recover from damage from the Caldor Fire. There is still a lot of trail repair going on throughout the resort but...
LIFESTYLE
KTVU FOX 2

Lake Tahoe is the inspiration for new vodka

TAHOE CITY, Calif. - Lake Tahoe is known for having some of the best tasting drinking water in the United States. Now, it will also be known for an award-winning vodka. Tahoe Blue Vodka was created by Matt Levitt, who wanted to make an adult beverage that honored his favorite vacation spot.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability
WVNS

Gold Rush fishing event kicks off

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced the return of their annual Gold Rush fishing event. For the fifth year in a row, DNR is planning statewide stockings of the Mountain State’s golden rainbow trout starting today, March 29, until April 9. According to the WVDNR, every Spring, over 50,000 golden […]
HOBBIES
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a Modern Lake Tahoe Home That Lets the Outdoors In

As the CEO of Five9, a publicly traded cloud software company, Rowan Trollope knows a thing or two about technology. Considering his role creating cutting edge technologies, one might believe that his new Lake Tahoe home would look like something out of The Jetsons. But if cartoon analogies are to be made, the 50-year-old entrepreneur’s home—which features slabs of stone floors and wood ceilings—would fit more seamlessly into an episode of The Flintstones. “In general, we really stayed away from technology in the house,” Trollope admits. Instead, he and his wife Stephanie along with their two young children (their third is out of the house), sought to create a space that blurred the line between indoor and outdoor living. “We wanted our home to not be on the land, but of it,” Trollope continues, “which is why it’s partially built into a slope in the ground.”
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Emphasis on locally sourced ingredients at Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - It wasn’t long before Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe opened in January 2020, when covid entered our world and altered everyday activities. The restaurant mimics the popular tv show featuring Gordon Ramsay. Entrees and appetizers are in true Ramsay fashion such as crispy skin salmon, lobster risotto and pan seared scallops. It’s a hit for tourists, but locals may not know about the efforts to use products from our area, such as the ice cream and gelato from well known Hoch Family Creamery in Douglas County.
MINDEN, NV
Nevada Appeal

License plate revenue funding Tahoe litter cleanup

The state is using more than $350,000 in Tahoe license plate revenue to pay for litter cleanup projects in the Tahoe basin. That includes using volunteer scuba divers from the non-profit Clean Up the Lake to not only remove litter from the lake but to trace where the litter is coming from.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU Rodeo Club Candlelight Dinner and Auction was a success

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University’s Rodeo team hosted its annual Candlelight Dinner & Auction Saturday, at the Spearfish Holiday Inn & Convention Center. There was a silent auction held on-line, and a live auction taking place. “We raised a little over $30,000 with the event and...
SPEARFISH, SD
News Talk KIT

GoFundMe for Yakima Kid Raises Over $3,000 for His Snowboard Competition

Yakima Kid Raises Nearly $4,000 to Attend a National Snowboard Competition. I don't know about you but if my child came running up to me and said, "I need $3,000 to attend the (fill-in-the-blank) competition", I would probably faint. That's an awful lot of money for a very important cause no doubt, but still, that's a huge chunk of change! Young Jenson Van Der Kolk's mom and stepdad pitched in to help their son make his way to the Snowboard and Freeski competition (he's 12-years-old), but they could only pitch in so much, as you can imagine!
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy