AKRON, Ohio – Keep Akron Beautiful is hosting clean-up events in April as part of Clean up Akron Month. The initiative is back for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic. Volunteers are needed to help clean up areas of the city such as local streets, parks and schools. Keep Akron Beautiful provides the supplies and trash removal for these projects. Community members can organize their own clean-up or sign up to attend one of these events:

AKRON, OH ・ 18 DAYS AGO