This Week in Indiana History 1865 - Albion Fellows Bacon was born in Evansville. Sometimes called “the mother of Indiana housing laws,” she gained a national reputation as a social reformer and author, best known for her efforts to improve living standards. In 1911, she helped organize the Indiana Housing Association. In 1917, she was behind a law passed by the Indiana legislature which set higher housing standards and authorized condemnation of unsanitary dwellings. ...

INDIANA STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO