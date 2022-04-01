Allison Langdon flings her newspaper at Karl Stefanovic over his 'dog act' April Fool's Day prank on the Today show: 'What the hell was that about?'

Allison Langdon called out Karl Stefanovic over his 'dog act' on Friday's Today show.

The TV star, 42, flung her newspaper at co-host Karl, 47, over his 'dog act' April Fool's Day prank.

Ally was told by a producer that she would have to host the show solo because Karl and fill-in newsreader Charles Croucher contracted Covid-19.

'What the hell was that about?' Allison Langdon flung her newspaper at Karl Stefanovic (both pictured) over his 'dog act' April Fool's Day prank on Friday's Today show

A short video saw Ally at the news desk at 4.30am looking less than impressed to discover she would be hosting the show solo.

'Does Karl have it? He's positive? I've always wanted my own show,' a defeated Ally said with a laugh.

However just moments later, Karl emerged on set, dancing around the news desk and announcing that he's Covid-free.

'No one's got Covid, no one's got Covid,' he sung.

Having a laugh: Ally, 42, was told by a producer that she would have to host the show solo with Karl, 47, and fill-in newsreader Charles Croucher having contracted Covid-19, only for Karl to sing and dance his way onto set, announcing that he's Covid-free

A confused Ally asked: 'Hang on, Charles hasn't got Covid? And you don't have Covid? What the hell was that about then?'

Upon realising it's April 1, Ally proceeded to fling her newspaper at Karl.

'I was so looking forward to having the desk to myself,' she said moments later.

'No I wasn't, it was going to be a really long morning. That is a dog act. And I have a long memory.'

Pleased with himself: However just moments later, Karl emerged on set, dancing around the news desk and announcing that he's Covid-free. Upon realising it's April 1, Ally proceeded to fling her newspaper at Karl

In an interview with The Australian Women's Weekly last year, Ally revealed she can't 'fake' her relationship with Karl.

'Half the time I want to hug Karl, half the time I want to slap him. But so far there's never been a moment where I've had to take him aside in an ad break and say, "You went too far". If it happens, I'll pull him up,' she told the publication.

Ally went on to reveal the trust she has in Karl as a co-host.

'We can't fake our relationship - the audience would see through it - so it plays out naturally. We keep it real and if someone needs a slap down, it's done with love,' she said.

'Karl's got my back and I know he'll never let me fail. I've never trusted anyone I've worked with as much as him.'