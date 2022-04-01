Student loans 2022 – Huge monthly payments to resume in May if freeze isn’t extended as Dems push Biden to ‘end debt’

STUDENT loans repayments are set to begin in just weeks when a federal freeze ends soon.

The first federal student loan deferment was established through the CARES Act.

The CARES Act was a stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law by former President Donald Trump on March 27, 2020, in response to the Covid–19 pandemic.

After a two-year deferment, President Joe Biden in December extended the pause until just weeks from now on May 1, 2022.

The Biden administration has not publicly stated any clear intention to fully extend the student loan pause beyond May 1, meaning payments are currently set to resume the next day.

Getting refunds on student loan repayments, continued

The process for requesting a refund is fairly straightforward.

First, make a list of any payments you’ve made since the freeze began, how much you paid, and the date each was processed.

You’ll need to request a refund from your loan servicers, not the Department of Education, so be sure to track payments made to different lenders separately.

You can confirm your loan servicer(s) by logging in to your Federal Student Aid account and choosing “My Loan Servicers” from the account dashboard.

Most student loan servicers ask that you call them to request a refund, but you can also check the Covid-19 page on your servicer’s website for more specific information on the process.

Households can get refunds on student loan repayments

Past students who've made student loan repayments in the past couple of years can get a refund.

Student loan payments and interest accruals have been paused for more than two years and will remain frozen until at least May 1, 2022.

If you’re one of the millions of borrowers who did make a student loan payment since March 13, 2020, you’re eligible to get your money back from your loan servicer.

Sen Bennet urges extended pause

"I'm pushing to extend the pause on student loan debt repayment," Senator Michael Bennet tweeted on March 28.

"And I want to use this pause to come up with a long-term solution to our student debt crisis."

Thousands to have debt forgiven, continued

“The PSLF announcement made today means more of our dedicated teachers, nurses, first responders, servicemembers, and many other public service workers will get meaningful relief," US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement that day.

The expansion of the program is a temporary waiver and will remain in effect until October 31.

Thousands to have student loans forgiven

The Education Department announced on March 9 that 100,000 students would be eligible for a total of $6.2billion worth of student debt cancellation.

The move applies to public service workers.

Under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, eligible borrowers could see their loans disappear after making 10 consecutive years of monthly payments.

While the program was first implemented in 2007, it was expanded under President Joe Biden's administration in the fall - allowing more to qualify who didn't before.

Private student loan balance

The national private student loan balance exceeds $140 billion, the Education Data Initiative reported on March 28.

Private loan borrowing currently makes up 8.4 percent of the outstanding student loan debt.

Massive number of borrowers

When it comes to adults with student loan debt, 93 percent report borrowing to pay for their own education, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Meanwhile, 81 percent report borrowing to pay for a child’s or grandchild’s education.

Education Department update

“The Department will continue communicating directly with borrowers about federal student loan repayment by providing clear and timely updates,” an Education Department spokesperson told Politico in early March.

“The Department’s Federal Student Aid office will also continue communicating regularly with servicers about the type and cadence of servicer outreach to borrowers.”

Student loan payments may not resume

In early March, Department of Education officials told the companies that service federal student loans not to send notices to borrowers that their payments are set to resume in May, Politico reported.

Although that guidance didn't mention a further extension of the payment pause, it's a possible sign that the administration is considering making such a move.

Rep Cori Bush calls for relief

"In less than 60 days, student loan borrowers are set to be required to begin paying back student loans," Representative Cori Bush wrote on Twitter on March 30.

"Time is running out for @POTUS to keep his promise and cancel student loan debt. Our communities need relief."

10k vs 50k

President Biden previously signaled he is willing to cancel $10,000 in student debt per borrower, according to The Hill.

But prominent Democratic lawmakers are urging him to forgive up to $50,000.

Should you request a refund, continued

Or, if you've been forced to dip into your savings during the Covid-19 pandemic, refunding some payments can help you rebuild your emergency fund, although it won't provide an immediate cash infusion since the refund will take about a month to hit your bank account.

If you feel financially secure, however, not requesting a refund might make the most sense for you.

Because student loans aren't accruing interest, any payments you have made during the freeze have been more impactful, since no new interest means that your payments go directly toward the loan principal once you've paid off the interest that accrued before March 2020.

In the long run, this means you may be able to pay off your loans faster and pay less moving forward.

Should you request a refund?

If you’re one of millions of borrowers who made a student loan payment since March 13, 2020, you’re eligible to get your money back from your loan servicer.

However, just because you can get your money back for past student loan payments doesn’t mean you should.

If your financial situation has changed for the worse since you made those payments, there is a limited-time opportunity to reclaim your money and put it to use elsewhere.

Student loan payments are still frozen through May 1, and President Joe Biden is facing some political pressure to extend the pause again.

Requesting refunds on past payments can help you cover short-term expenses, pressing bills, or payments on high-interest debts.

Democrats: 'Millions' have benefitted from pause

More than 40 House Democrats wrote a letter to President Biden in late March, urging him to extend the current student loan freeze until the end of the year, USA Today reported.

“Millions of borrowers have benefitted from the pause in payments," the group of lawmakers wrote in the letter.

"Although progress has been made, we believe it is vital to ensure that we continue to work to alleviate the continued impact the pandemic is having on families across the country."

Debt only topped by mortgages

Student loan debt is currently the second-highest consumer debt category after mortgages, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Although total student loan debt declined in 2021, some people may have experienced a debt increase, particularly those with private student loans, not federal ones.

Balance increase in 2020

The nationwide total student loan debt balance increased 8.28 percent in 2020, the Education Data Initiative reported.

Defaulted loans

As of March 28, 7.8 percent of federal student loan debt is in defaulted loans, the Education Data Initiative reported.

Current federal student loan interest

From the second and third financial quarter of 2020, the CARES Act offered student loan debt relief, the Education Data Initiative reported.

That move impacted an estimated 35 million borrowers.

Federal student loan interest is currently zero percent for most federal loans until after May 1, 2022.

Some student loan relief, continued

"The Biden administration announced a new expansion of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, which can wipe out the federal student loan debt for borrowers after 10 or more years of qualifying public service employment for nonprofit or public organizations," they wrote at the time.

The Education Department announced on October 6, 2021 that under the Limited PSLF Waiver program, the administration would temporarily relax some of the PSLF program requirements.

Some student loan relief

In November 2021 Forbes reported that some people received $715million in student loan forgiveness under the expansion of a student loan forgiveness program.

Forbes reported that in October 2021, Biden and his administration had expanded the loan forgiveness program.

Current student loan payment deadline

On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, the Biden administration announced an additional pause on student loan payments.

The federal student loan payment hold was extended until May 1, 2022.

“We know that millions of student loan borrowers are still coping with the impacts of the pandemic and need some more time before resuming payments,” Biden said in a statement.

Previously, loans were expected to resume in February of 2022.

Joe Biden's student loan promises, part three

"[Student debt is] holding people up," Biden also said.

"They're in real trouble. They're having to make choices between paying their student loan and paying the rent."

On March 22 2020, the president also tweeted about forgiving $10,000 of student debt.

"Additionally, we should forgive a minimum of $10,000/person of federal student loans, as proposed by Senator Warren and colleagues. Young people and other student debt holders bore the brunt of the last crisis. It shouldn't happen again," he wrote.

Joe Biden’s student loan promises, continued

President Biden's promise was published on his Medium page where he wrote about congress moving to help with the CARES Act.

The "immediate cancellation of a minimum of $10,000 of student debt per person" was originally proposed by Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Plus, during Biden's speech on his economic recovery plan on November 16, 2020, he said student debt was holding people back.

Using student loans to cut taxes, continued

“If you pay more than $600 in student loan interest you can deduct up to $2,500 from your taxes,” the character sharing advice in the video said.

Tax deductions cut the amount of income that you’ll be taxed on.

For example, if you earn $40,000 and you qualify for the maximum student loan deduction, you’ll reduce your taxable income to $37,500.

Depending on your tax bracket, claiming the deduction can save you up to $550 a year on your tax bill, according to comparison site Credible.

However, keep in mind that there’s an income limit.