NAM Shares Agenda for April 21 Central Nebraska Nonprofit Conference

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It seems this winter Central Nebraska continues to miss out on the moisture as yet another storm system evades our neck of the woods to the south. And with that, an already dry winter continues to get drier. The latest drought monitor was released today and there is now red on the map. For the first time since March of 2021, D3, or extreme drought conditions, has been added to our viewing area which covers much of Greeley county and small portions of Valley, Sherman and Howard counties as well. There are other subtle changes to the drought monitor including small slivers of D2 added to portions of counties along the highway 81 corridor. The latest percentages now show 100% of the state is abnormally dry, almost 99 percent of the state has moderate drought conditions, almost 47 percent have severe drought and the newly added extreme drought category covering a little over 1 percent at this time.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 17 DAYS AGO