Theater & Dance

Emerging Artists Theatre to Present Felix Jarrar’s ‘Songs from Nature’

By Afton Wooten
operawire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerging Artists Theatre will present “Songs from Nature” by Felix Jarrar as part of its 2022 New Work Series. The performance will take place at TADA Theatre in Manhattan on...

operawire.com

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Greatest Song From American Movies

Movies had been part of the American culture for decades before the first song was sung on screen. As a matter of fact, for years, there was no music at all except for the pianos played in theaters during silent movies. The earliest songs in American film were in “The Jazz Singer” released in 1927. […]
MOVIES
operawire.com

Felix Jarrar & City Lyric Opera Team Up for Benefit Concert for Ukraine

City Lyric Opera and Felix Jarrar are set to present “Where Sunflowers Grow,” a benefit concert for the humanitarian crisis in Ukriane. The showcase, which will take place at Christ & St. Stephen’s Church in New York City on March 25, 2022, will feature performances by mezzo-soprano Rebecca Sacks, soprano Natalie Poltio, tenor Joshua Collier, and bass-baritone Timothy Madden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
operawire.com

Bard SummerScape to Present ‘The Silent Woman’

The Bard SummerScape festival is set to present R. Strauss’ “The Silent Woman (Die Schweigsame Frau),” the only true comic opera by Richard Strauss. The production will be a rare American presentation of the work with the new production directed by German director Christian Räth. The director noted, “in my eyes, ‘The Silent Woman’ is first and foremost a declaration of love to the art of opera. This ‘woman’ is anything but silent, and even at the age of 87 feels surprisingly up to date. The exuberant eccentricity of the characters, as well as a rebellious and anarchic sense of humor, are what make this piece so appealing at first sight. But behind the brilliant surface of the farce, the opera also reveals a deeply human and emotional side. It’s a story of solitude, aging, and farewell, not only for the male protagonist, the misanthropist Sir Morosus, but also for the opera’s authors, Stefan Zweig and Richard Strauss, at the unsettling time of its creation. They make us experience the ways that joy and melancholy, the prosaic and the extraordinary, and the ephemeral and the eternal are all inextricably intertwined – in life as well as on the stage.”
THEATER & DANCE
WTOP

Ford’s Theatre presents world premiere musical ‘Grace’ on Black culinary tradition

The Black culinary experience transcends taste buds to pass down family traditions. Ford’s Theatre presents the world premiere of “Grace” from March 19 to May 14. “It’s a seminal day in a family, the Mintons, who have lost their matriarch,” Director Robert Barry Fleming told WTOP. “It’s a family who has over a 100-year culinary tradition of African American food, gathering for this celebration of life of their Gran’Me. … It’s a project borne out of a real investigation in culinary traditions; how much that represents culture.”
MOVIES
#Jazz#World Premiere#Song Cycle#Three Musicians#The Piano#Performing#Musical Theater#Nyc
operawire.com

Greek National Opera & NEON Team Up for Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Bleat’ Starring Emma Stone

The Greek National Opera (GNO) and NEON will present the premiere of “Bleat,” a new film by Yorgos Lanthimos, on May 6, 7, and 8, 2022 at GNO’s Stavros Niarchos Hall. The film, which features Emma Stone and Damien Bonnard, is the second work commissioned as part of GNO and the NEON “The Artist on the Composer” program following a 2019 installation by Nikos Navridis. Lantimos is the director of such films as “Dogtooth,” “The Lobster,” and “The Favourite.”
THEATER & DANCE
Vibe

The Power Of Brotherhood: Inside New Edition’s ‘The Culture Tour’

Click here to read the full article. My love for New Edition runs deep. Since attending Usher’s residency at the top of the year, I’ve added Bobby Brown’s Don’t Be Cruel back into my daily rotation while remaining consistent with my monthly rewatch of BET’s The New Edition Story. Back in November, weeks prior to the long-awaited tour announcement and confirmation, I was afforded the opportunity to speak with the Bad Boy of R&B himself alongside Johnny Gill ahead of their group’s highly-anticipated “reunion” at the 2022 American Music Awards. Then, the moment arrived. After having lived in Los Angeles for...
MUSIC
The Independent

Mira Calix death: Electronic musician dies, aged 51

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 51.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
MUSIC
CBS News

Jon Batiste on the healing power of music and love

When this year's Grammy nominations were announced, Jon Batiste heard his name 11 times – the most of any artist this year. Eight nominations were for his album "We Are," and three for his work on the soundtrack of the movie "Soul." Correspondent Jim Axelrod said, "They just kept...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like CODA You Must See

Sian Heder wrote and directed ‘CODA,’ a familial coming-of-age tale of a talented singer. Recreating the story of the French movie ‘The Bélier Family,’ the story revolves around Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member in a family of four. Her life takes a new direction when Bernardo “Mr. V” Villalobos, the choir teacher at school, discovers her singing talent. While the possibilities seem endless, Ruby hesitates to leave the family without an interpreter.
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Producer and composer Mira Calix has died

Acclaimed producer, composer, and multi-disciplinary artist Mira Calix has died, her label Warp Records has confirmed. She was 52 years old. In a statment, Warp said: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix (Born Chantal Passamonte). “Mira was not only a hugely talented...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Renowned Gospel Singer-Songwriter LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Gospel singer-songwriter LaShun Pace, who rose to prominence as one of the critical members of the sibling singing group, The Anointed Pace Sisters, has died following a long battle with an illness. She was 60-years-old. According to Atlanta’s 11Alive, Pace had been on dialysis for five years while waiting for...
ATLANTA, GA
US News and World Report

Anna Deavere Smith Among Winners of Arts Academy Prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-playwright-educator Anna Deavere Smith, playwright Adrienne Kennedy and author-essayist Phillip Lopate are among this year's recipients of career achievement prizes from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Lopate, 78, won the $100,000 Christopher Lightfoot Walker Award for contributions to American literature. His books include...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Discover This Designer's Cozy London Family Home

In London, the white stucco terraces of South Kensington still hold a quaint magic. Time unfolds at a slower pace among the garden squares—their lofty trees still looking down on benches, leaves drifting onto the glinting gold of the Albert Memorial. It is a very different world from the electric hustle of Manhattan, where interior designer Leonora Hamill and her husband, Hugh Barker, lived for six years before making the leap in 2019. But after chancing upon the ideal apartment—high above the tree line—while scouring the internet, she has not looked back. Signing the lease from afar, without ever having stepped inside, Hamill set about creating a richly layered sanctuary for her growing family.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WRAL News

NC artist on NBC's 'American Song Contest' toured with Jason Aldean

NBC's new competition show, "American Song Contest," premiered Monday on WRAL and will feature an artist from North Carolina. John Morgan, who wrote songs for country superstar Jason Aldean, lives in Nashville, Tennessee, but was born in Sylva, North Carolina. In his official "American Song Contest" biography, Morgan describes his...
SYLVA, NC
NJ.com

N.J. artist’s plan to reopen landmark theatre as a multi-use art space

Over 100 years ago, Lambertville’s Strand Theatre was a notable entertainment hub where residents flocked to see Vaudeville shows and early silent movies. Today, Lambertville-based Artist Kelly Sullivan, 57, is set to revamp the city’s landmark theatre, located at 12 Coryell St.into “Strand Arts; An Enterprising Art House,” a performance and art space set to open next spring.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
operawire.com

Lincoln Center to Present World Premiere of Georgia Shreve’s ‘Courageous Women of Antiquity’

Lincoln Center will present the world premiere performance of Georgia Shreve’s “Courageous Women of Antiquity” at Alice Tully Hall on April 26, 2022. Shreve’s work comprises two semi-operatic oratorios, one celebrating Lavinia, a woman who defied kings and threats of war, to marry her love, Aeneus, and the other, Anna Komnene, author of the “Alexiad,” a chronicle of her father’s time as the Byzantine Emperor. Shreve’s texts are inspired and stylized after Homer’s “Iliad,” with the “Aeneid” and Komnene’s “Alexiad.”
THEATER & DANCE

