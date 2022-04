WEEPING WATER – Members of a royal family will take center stage next week when Weeping Water students perform their annual school musical. WWHS students will present “Once Upon a Mattress” at the school auditorium. The storyline is based on “The Princess and the Pea” and features kings, queens, princes, princesses, court jesters, wizards and minstrels.

WEEPING WATER, NE ・ 19 DAYS AGO