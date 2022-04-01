ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

Lacey Investor Scammed After Allowing “Help Desk” Caller Access to Accounts

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – The infamous “Help Desk” scam claimed a victim in Lacey...

Jersey Shore Online

Police Warn Residents Of Ongoing Phone Scam

JACKSON – The Jackson Township Police Department is warning its residents about a recent phone scam circulating the community. On March 22, a resident told Officer Matthew Cilento that he was contacted by an unknown man who claimed he was a United States Marshal assigned to the Southern District Border Patrol in Texas.
JACKSON, NJ
Lacey Township, NJ
Lacey Township, NJ
The Independent

A Walmart employee was caught on camera increasing price tag by 350 per cent

A Walmart employee was filmed replacing the cost of salad dressing at the chain superstore from $2.24 to $7.88. The viral video, which has over three million views, showed an increase of more than 350 per cent.The TikTok was shared on 5 March by user @devious_love, who goes by Shawn Connor on the app. In the clip, the Walmart employee is seen in the salad dressing aisle printing out price tag labels that read $7.88 and switching them in for the old $2.24 price tags. Connor captioned the TikTok video, “wtf!!!”Many TikTok users believed the price hike was caused by...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
newsnet5

Police say "magician" using trick to steal from Walmart cashiers

A "magician" appears to be fooling cashiers in Texas. The Seguin Police Department says the man has used a "slight of hand" trick to convince cashiers that he did not receive the proper amount of change. "The suspect will count out the change showing the employee that he was short-changed...
SEGUIN, TX
KYTV

Judge sentences former Branson entertainer in fraud scheme case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A former Branson, Missouri entertainer received his sentence after pleading guilty in a fraud scheme case. A judge sentenced James Patrick Garrett, 65, of Branson to probation for five years. He must also pay restitution to victims and a fine of $52,000. In a plea deal, Garrett admitted to stealing more than $85,000 from hundreds of his audience members who donated to his non-existent charity for foster children. Investigators say the fraud scheme lasted from March 2016 to August 2020.
BRANSON, MO
Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

