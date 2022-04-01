ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Diana's photographer Patrick Demarchelier dies at 78

bransontrilakesnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincess Diana's photographer Patrick Demarchelier dies at 78....

www.bransontrilakesnews.com

People

Kate Middleton's Latest Gala Gown Honored Princess Diana in the Most Glamorous Way

Kate Middleton has been known to channel Princess Diana with her style choices –—and her latest homage might be her most regal to date. Kate and Prince William, who are currently on the sixth day of their eight-day tour of the Caribbean, attended a state dinner hosted by Jamaica's Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, on Wednesday evening — with Kate capturing the spotlight in a striking emerald green gown.
Cosmopolitan

Princess Diana looks just like Kate Middleton in never-before-seen portrait

A never-before-seen photo of Princess Diana – who was tragically killed in 1997 at the age of 36 – has gone on display for the first time at an exhibition at London's Kensington Palace. But, while the portrait is stunning in it's own right, the unseen image has got a lot of royal fans pointing out the same thing: just how similar Princess Diana looks to her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton.
Patrick Demarchelier
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
townandcountrymag.com

A Look Inside Queen Elizabeth's Complicated Relationship With Prince Andrew

You don’t have to delve too far into the royal archives to find two images, taken only five months apart, that now seem to represent different eras. They both feature Prince Andrew. In the first photo, taken in June 2019, the Duke of York has stepped onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the royal family to watch a military flyover. The sun is shining, and the Windsors are resplendent in their glinting medals and millinery. Andrew stands tall in the red uniform of colonel of the Grenadier Guards.
The US Sun

Royal Family news – Fans spot ‘telling’ clue about Beatrice’s ‘shocking’ reaction to dad Prince Andrew walk with Queen

PRINCESS Beatrice's 'shocking' reaction to seeing her father Prince Andrew and her grandmother, The Queen, at Prince Philips' funeral differed from Eugenie's, says expert. According to body language expert Judi James, Beatrice gave off very different signals as Andrew entered the memorial service at Westminster Abbey guiding their grandmother the Queen.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince William's Grandmother Reportedly Distressed By Prince Charles, Andrew, Princess Anne's Divorces, Royal Biographer Claims

Queen Elizabeth II was very affected by the fact that three of her four children got divorced. Queen Elizabeth II was very much affected that three out of her four children got divorced. Even if Prince William's grandmother remained still about the issue, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne's divorces upset her.
HollywoodLife

Prince George, 8, & Princess Charlotte, 6, Look So Grown Up At Prince Philip’s Service: Photos

Prince William and Kate Middleton brought their two eldest children to a memorial service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey. Several members of the Royal Family attended a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II‘s late husband, Prince Philip, on Tuesday, March 29. Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, were at Westminster Abbey to honor their great-grandfather, who passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021. The royal siblings were pictured arriving at the event with their parents, Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child, son Prince Louis, 3, is too young to attend the service.
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton's Husband Warned By Queen Elizabeth Amid Prince Charles' Plan To Change The Monarchy? Royal Couple Is Doing This After 2 Years

Queen Elizabeth reportedly told Prince William to stop doing this. Prince William is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Not only because he is the first son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana but also because he has been second in the line of succession to the British throne.
Us Weekly

The Jewels! That Dress! How Duchess Kate’s Gorgeous Green Outfit Honors Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth

Touching tribute. While Duchess Kate has stepped out in stunning ensemble after stunning ensemble during her royal tour of the Caribbean, her latest look, a Jenny Packham emerald dress, is hands-down her best yet.  And get this: the 40-year-old royal honored both Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth with her outfit, which she wore to a […]
tatler.com

A youthful portrait of a 25-year-old Princess Diana hits auction tomorrow

A portrait of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, which was taken in 1986 by Terence Donovan when the princess was 25 years old, is being auctioned this month at Bonhams. The photograph, a 20ins by 16ins portrait which depicts the young royal in a rich purple gown, is expected to sell for an estimated £15,000 tomorrow. According to the Mail Online, Diana was not a fan of the image, reportedly pulling a face and expressing her distaste in the candid statement, ‘Oh, I don't like that photo’.
Hello Magazine

Why Princess Beatrice's daring accessory at Prince Philip's service broke royal tradition

Princess Beatrice looked regal and radiant to attend her grandfather Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving on Tuesday - but her daring accessory actually broke royal tradition. Beatrice looked as stylish as ever to arrive at Westminster Abbey alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, recycling her glamorous fitted 'Beatrice' coat dress...
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Grandmother Reportedly Will Never Meet Lilibet Diana? Duke Of Sussex’s Decision Affects Monarch

Queen Elizabeth may never have the chance to meet Prince Harry's daughter, Lilibet Diana. Queen Elizabeth’s health has been a cause for concern among members of the royal family, as well as the royal fans,and the fact that she’s turning 96 this year and has had back-to-back health issues is indeed worrying.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Net Worth 2022: Did Megxit Affect The Wealth Of Meghan Markle's Husband? Sussex Pair's Fans Named Prince William As 'Racist' And 'Enemy Number One'

Here is everything we know so far about Prince Harry's net worth in 2022. Prince Harry broke the hearts of his avid followers when he announced his decision to step down as a senior member of the royal family, together with his wife, Meghan Markle, in January 2020. Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's shocking exit announcement, they vowed to be "financially independent" as they "carve out a progressive new role within the institution."
Cosmopolitan

Rumor Has It Queen Elizabeth May Never Live at Buckingham Palace Again

Looks like Queen Elizabeth is fully done with Buckingham Palace. According to some shiny new intel from royal sources, Her Majesty is unlikely to ever permanently return to the royals' most famous home, and will instead chill out at Windsor Castle—where she's been living for the past two years since the pandemic started.
