Princess Diana's photographer Patrick Demarchelier dies at 78

Prince William and Kate Middleton brought their two eldest children to a memorial service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey. Several members of the Royal Family attended a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II‘s late husband, Prince Philip, on Tuesday, March 29. Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, were at Westminster Abbey to honor their great-grandfather, who passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021. The royal siblings were pictured arriving at the event with their parents, Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child, son Prince Louis, 3, is too young to attend the service.
