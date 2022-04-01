Inquest opened into Shrewsbury dentist's death

Leicestershire Police’s former chief constable has been found dead in his home nearly two weeks after retiring from the force.Simon Cole, 55, who served in policing for more than 30 years, was found at his home address in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on Wednesday.His death has been referred to the coroner, Leicestershire Police said. No further details have been released.Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: “It is hard to put into words how devastating this news is for the entire force who loved and respected Simon. Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and we will support...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO