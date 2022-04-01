ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inquest opened into Shrewsbury dentist's death

By David Tooley
Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of a Shrewsbury dentist. The body of Liam Alsop, aged 42, of Coracle Close, Shrewsbury, was found near the railway line at Hawkstone, on Saturday,...

Shropshire Star

U.K.
