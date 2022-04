State Rep. Larry Hoff announced Monday he will not run for a third term in office in November. Hoff, R-Vancouver, represents the 18th District. “I am deeply honored to have had this opportunity to represent and serve the community I have called home for more than 40 years,” Hoff said in a press release. “I have given it my all every day, working on behalf of my constituents and developing public policy in a bipartisan manner for the benefit of all Washingtonians.”

