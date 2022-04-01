ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Photos of the Week: Burning Effigy, Sloth Balloon, Oscars Slap

By Alan Taylor
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 3 days ago

Alan Taylor

12:30 AM ET

35 Photos

In Focus

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXP7W_0ew9XdL100
People pose for a photo as they visit a lighting festival in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 29, 2022. # Soe Zeya Tun / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGy75_0ew9XdL100
Elena Ivanov, visiting from San Jose, California, walks across a field covered with poppies in full bloom near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, California, on March 30, 2022. # Jae C. Hong / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14sr4C_0ew9XdL100
A rainbow hangs over Lake Powell in Page, Arizona, on March 28, 2022. As severe drought grips parts of the western United States, water levels at Lake Powell dropped to their lowest since the lake was created by the damming of the Colorado River in 1963. Lake Powell is currently at 25 percent of its capacity, a historic low, and has lost at least 7 percent of its total capacity.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FkLpD_0ew9XdL100
A street sits under floodwater in Lismore, Australia, on March 31, 2022. Evacuation orders were issued for towns across the New South Wales Northern Rivers region, with flash flooding predicted as heavy rainfall continued. # Dan Peled / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xfppc_0ew9XdL100
A visitor views works by American photographer Edward Weston during the "Weston: Edward, Brett, Cole, Cara. A Dynasty of Photographers" exhibition preview at the Santa Giulia Museum in Brescia, Italy, on March 30, 2022. # Roberto Serra / Iguana Press / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24cQvo_0ew9XdL100
A volunteer weaves a camouflage net for the war effort in Lviv, western Ukraine, on March 30, 2022. # Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YRtc8_0ew9XdL100
Gang members wait outside their cells during a search in the Ciudad Barrios jail after El Salvador's Legislative Assembly approved emergency powers that temporarily suspended some constitutional protections, in Ciudad Barrios, El Salvador, on March 27, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TSaX5_0ew9XdL100
Competitors take part in Stage 2 of the 36th edition of the Marathon des Sables between Ouest Aguenoun n'Oumerhiout and Rich Mbirika in the Moroccan Sahara Desert on March 28, 2022. # Jean-Philippe Ksiazek / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxKc1_0ew9XdL100
Fishermen try to lift a stranded boat in the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf, Bangladesh, on March 28, 2022. # Munir Uz Zaman / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01c7pr_0ew9XdL100
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches from Launch Site One in West Texas, north of Van Horn, on March 31, 2022. The NS-20 mission carried New Shepard Chief Architect Gary Lai, Marty Allen, Sharon Hagle, Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen, and George Nield into space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0PTs_0ew9XdL100
As Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, members of the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps fire a howitzer at a position in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region on March 28, 2022. # Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2511ee_0ew9XdL100
Dark smoke and flames rise from a fire following an air strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, on March 26, 2022. At least five people were wounded in two strikes on Lviv, the regional governor said, in a rare attack on a city that has escaped serious fighting since Russian troops invaded in February.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mSYcy_0ew9XdL100
An emergency-services worker searches amid debris for dangerous items close to the central train station that was used as a Russian base in Trostyanets, Ukraine, on March 29, 2022. Ukrainian forces announced this week that they had retaken Trostyanets, a northeastern town that has seen fierce fighting and was occupied by Russians for weeks.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6XTW_0ew9XdL100
Demonstrators dance around a burning effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin during an anti-war demonstration in Tbilisi, Georgia, on March 27, 2022. # AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ne9pG_0ew9XdL100
A person performs during a Tajik folk-dance and traditional-fashion show, held as part of Nowruz celebrations in Ankara, Turkey, on March 30, 2022. # Muhammed Yaylali / Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ykFS_0ew9XdL100
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 27, 2022. # Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBxq7_0ew9XdL100
Actor Troy Kotsur poses with his award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "CODA" at the 94th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood, California, on March 27, 2022. # Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yps1s_0ew9XdL100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyweI_0ew9XdL100
Hot-air balloons take flight from Brown Brothers Milawa Airfield in Wangaratta, Australia, on March 26, 2022. # Quinn Rooney / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RI27x_0ew9XdL100
Members of the Hermandad de La Pasión brotherhood prepare the religious sculpture of La Dolorosa Virgin a few days before celebrating Holy Week in Pamplona, Spain, on March 30, 2022. # Alvaro Barrientos / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eGAEG_0ew9XdL100
An aerial view of fog covering the city and Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge during morning hours in Istanbul, Turkey, on March 28, 2022. # Lokman Akkaya / Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6zFI_0ew9XdL100
Drone footage shows the aftermath of an avalanche down a mountainside at Hiland Road in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 27, 2022, in this still image obtained from a social-media video. # Michael D. Larson / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Vm9r_0ew9XdL100
A tree goes up in flames as the NCAR Fire burns in Boulder, Colorado, on March 26, 2022. The wildfire, which has forced almost 20,000 people to evacuate their homes, started just a few miles away from where the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in December 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BfXZv_0ew9XdL100
A woman looks at blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan, on March 28, 2022. # Issei Kato / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPLm0_0ew9XdL100
Rescue workers stand in a silent tribute at a crash site, to mourn the victims of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane, flight MU5735, that crashed in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, on March 27, 2022. # CNSPhoto / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c4wb7_0ew9XdL100
Boats sit tied up on the Yamuna river in Prayagraj, India, on March 28, 2022. # Rajesh Kumar Singh / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27LNNR_0ew9XdL100
Posed mannequins of Taiwanese navy officers are seen at an underground-tunnel tourist site in Nangan, Taiwan, on March 17, 2022. Photo released on March 24. # Ann Wang / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2chtxy_0ew9XdL100
A Ukrainian serviceman walks along a trench on the front line, north of Kyiv, on March 31, 2022. # Sergei Supinsky / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47LmML_0ew9XdL100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qLSA_0ew9XdL100
A dog looks up at a high wall while trying to get out of the Los Angeles River, as a Los Angeles Fire Department Swift Rescue team tries to rescue him, in Studio City, on March 28, 2022. Two people and a dog were rescued from the rain-swollen river as a vigorous late-season storm moved slowly through California, bringing heavy showers and snow.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Th2Kp_0ew9XdL100
A man washes a horse in the Neyyar River near a camel, in Poovar, Kerala, India, on March 26, 2022. # Sebastien Berger / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBKxX_0ew9XdL100
A person looks toward Pico Island from Calheta on São Jorge Island, Azores, Portugal, on March 29, 2022. # Pedro Nunes / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zd5aH_0ew9XdL100
Iraqi military vehicles take part in a search operation for suspected jihadists in the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh, at sunrise, on March 29, 2022. # Zaid Al-Obeidi / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19CJsQ_0ew9XdL100
A local enjoys a sunset at Nuqui, Choco, Colombia, on March 21, 2022. # Juancho Torres / Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45bofC_0ew9XdL100
A person enjoys a swing at Santa Monica Beach, California, on March 30, 2022. # Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
The Atlantic

The Real Ginni Thomas Problem Is Trump

“Nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues.” That was the terse comment from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas’s attorney about her recently revealed text messages. The conservative activist had sent the messages to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after the 2020 election, urging him to try to overturn the results.
POTUS
The Atlantic

The Worst Ginni Thomas Text Wasn’t From Ginni Thomas

This is a free edition of The Third Rail, a weekly newsletter about the Constitution, culture, and the disputes that divide America. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Yesterday evening, The Washington...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sloth#Effigy
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Oscars
Daily Mail

Mother raises eyebrows after revealing she shares a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on Channel 5's Council House Swap

A mother raised eyebrows when she admitted to sharing a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on last night's episode of Council House Swap. Artist Leonie appeared on the Channel 5 show because she wanted to swap her £105-a-week, two-bedroom house in...
TV & VIDEOS
The Atlantic

Goodbye Letter to My Lover’s Wife

To the one who begged for no more guests and carved a kitchen chair for me anyway:. I took a seat at your overturned table, legs snapped and trembling. Licked his fingers while you stomped the dishes back to sand. Cried in closets for three days before you asked where...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Atlantic

How Does Such a Big Black Hole Fit in Such a Small Galaxy?

This article was originally published by Quanta Magazine. In 2008, Marta Volonteri helped develop a radical proposal: Astronomers should search the smallest of galaxies for colossal black holes—hulking behemoths weighing many thousands of solar masses. If they could find them, she reasoned, the objects could teach us how the universe’s very first black holes formed.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

Can America Kill Its Prisoners Kindly?

Whether killing a person via intravenous poisoning qualifies as cruel and unusual remains, for the moment, an open question. Beginning in late February, the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma heard testimony at the trial of Glossip v. Chandler, an eight-year-old lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of death-row inmates that seeks to prove that Oklahoma’s current lethal-injection recipe—500 milligrams of midazolam, followed by 100 milligrams of vecuronium bromide, followed by 240 mEq potassium chloride—violates the Constitution’s Eighth Amendment ban on cruel and unusual punishment. The case focuses on the constitutionality of midazolam, a sedative with limited anesthetic and no analgesic properties that critics argue results in slow and painful deaths for those poisoned with it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Atlantic

Putin Is Just Following the Manual

No one can read Vladimir Putin’s mind. But we can read the book that foretells the Russian leader’s imperialist foreign policy. Mikhail Yuriev’s 2006 utopian novel, The Third Empire: Russia as It Ought to Be, anticipates—with astonishing precision—Russia’s strategy of hybrid war and its recent military campaigns: the 2008 war with Georgia, the 2014 annexation of Crimea, the incursion into the Donetsk and Luhansk regions the same year, and Russia’s current assault on Ukraine.
POLITICS
musictimes.com

Tom Parker Cause of Death Tragic: ‘The Wanted’ Singer Dead at 33

Tom Parker, a member of the popular British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has passed away at the young age of 33 after a battle with a shocking medical condition. According to BBC, the singer died after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. He initially announced that he had an inoperable tumor in October 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Now everything makes sense': Fans question whether Bruce Willis's famous rambling 2013 interview on The One Show may have been due to early signs of aphasia

Fans have speculated that Bruce Willis' brain disorder may have been to blame for his famous rambling appearance on The One Show. Sources are calling for a 'sympathetic re-evaluation' of his odd 2013 interview on the show that led him to be ridiculed even though he may have already been suffering the affects of aphasia.
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC
The Atlantic

Biden’s Comments About Putin Were an Unforced Error

This is a free edition of Peacefield, a newsletter about the survival of liberal democracy in the United States, plus contrary, often curmudgeonly takes about everything from nuclear weapons to classic rock. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Who Moved My Seed?

Zamia pseudoparasitica is a paradox packaged into a Panamanian plant. Its sticky yellow seeds are absolute chonksters, each about the size of a Sour Patch Kid—perfectly designed, it would seem, to pop off the plant and drop straight into the soil. And yet, that’s exactly the fate the plant doesn’t want to befall its progeny. The real estate the plants seek is in the cloud-forest canopy, some 25 to 70 feet off the ground. Among the world’s known gymnosperms, a group of more than 1,000 types of flowerless plants, pseudoparasitica is the only species that refuses to root properly in soil. It prefers instead to grow on top of other plants, draping itself across tree branches, or nestling into the crooks of trunks at four-story-building height, its roots dangling like dreadlocks. Knobby cones and frondlike leaves give it the look of a stunted palm uncannily “growing in a tree,” says Lilisbeth Rodríguez Castro of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute. But for years, scientists couldn’t explain how pseudoparasitica was nabbing its penthouse perch—or who or what might be helping it along.
GARDENING
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

84K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy