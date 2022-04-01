ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flat Rock, NC

Flat Rock Playhouse Presents “The Music of Elton John” This Weekend

asheville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElton Live! The Elton John Experience offers the most complete and authentic reproduction of Sir Elton John’s live concert performance in the world. Their astonishing representation of the ‘Rocket Man’...

www.asheville.com

American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Daniel” by Elton John and Bernie Taupin

If you’re familiar with iconic duo Elton John and Bernie Taupin, then you know the pair are famed for their songwriting abilities. The two partners in crime have been writing songs together for over 50 years and have come up with all of your favorites over the years, including “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” “I’m Still Standing,” and more. Not everyone believed in the duo’s ability to produce hits, however. Even their own record label.
KTSA

Happy 75th Birthday, Elton John

Everyone knows the radio hits and the movie themes, but here’s my personal top 10 favorite/overlooked Elton hits:. 8.) Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me(’91 concert duet w/G.Michael) 7.) Blue Eyes. 6.) I Don’t Wanna Go On With You Like That. 5.) Someone Saved...
City
Flat Rock, NC
Q 105.7

Slash, Elton John, Wolfgang Van Halen Sing for Taylor Hawkins

Tributes to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins continued to be paid following his death in Colombia on Friday night. The 50-year-old was mentioned last night during performances by Slash, Elton John, Mammoth WVH and Liam Gallagher, among others, while Stevie Nicks wrote a poem about her late friend. Speaking to...
KXLY

Sir Elton John was blocked from adopting an orphan

Sir Elton John was stopped from adopting a Ukrainian orphan because of his sexuality. The 75-year-old star and his husband David Furnish tried to adopt a child from an orphanage they visited, but they were told they wouldn’t be able to because they’re gay. The ‘Rocket Man’ hitmaker...
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Sheryl Crow
Person
Elton John
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Declined, But Here’s The Country Music Artists That Are In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton shocked the world when she politely declined the offer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although she was very grateful for the offer, and has some rock and roll cred considering she’s covered songs by Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, and Neil Young, she admitted that she’s a country music artist, and wouldn’t feel right if she accepted the offer.
Popculture

Dolly Parton Has Surprising Pick to Play Porter Wagoner in Possible New Biopic

Dolly Parton has long teased a biopic for the big screen, following behind other music legends like Elton John, Johnny Cash or Patsy Cline. And when it comes to a biopic, the fantasy casting and potential performances start to spread. Parton is not averse to the idea herself, speaking about who would play who in past interviews. The latest dropped in Mr. Nashville Talks with Larry Ferguson, with Parton revealing whom she would want to play her former musical partner.
#Playhouse Presents#Heart And Soul#Rock And Roll#The Rocket Man#90#Leiman Mainstage
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals Who She Would Want to Play Porter Wagoner in Biopic

Country music superstar Dolly Parton opened up about her ideal casting choice for her former partner Porter Wagoner in her biopic. Parton and Wagoner had an iconic partnership in the late ’60s and early ’70s. She got her major break starring alongside the musician on The Porter Wagoner Show in 1967. During that era, the two became largely known as a duo. However, in 1974, Parton realized her ambitions outgrew Wagoner’s. She penned the gorgeous “I Will Always Love You” about the end of their shared musical career.
Deadline

Jeff Carson Dies: Chart-Topping Country Singer-Turned-Policeman Was 58

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Carson, who had 14 songs make it onto the Billboard’s country music charts, died Saturday in a Franklin, TN, hospital from a heart attack, his publicist said. He was 58. Carson had hits with “Not On Your Love,” (a No. 1) and “The Car” (in the top five) before leaving the music industry and becoming a police officer. He recently started recording again and released a single in what amounted to a small comeback. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Carson sang in church and...
Rolling Stone

Paul Simon to Get ‘Grammy Salute’ With Tribute Show Featuring Brandi Carlile, Brad Paisley

Click here to read the full article. Brandi Carlile, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, and more will gather for a tribute concert for Paul Simon. Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon is set to take place just after the Grammys, April 6, at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre  in Los Angeles. It will also feature performances from Little Big Town, Rhiannon Giddens, Dave Matthews, Angélique Kidjo, Shaggy, Irma Thomas, and Trombone Shorty. Simon will perform at the concert as well, while additional performers will be announced at a later date. Tickets for the concert will go on sale March 26...
Current Publishing

Where’s Amy attends ‘Almost Elton John’

Where’s Amy attended “Almost Elton John” March 18 at the Palladium at Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The show was presented by Actors Theatre of Indiana. It was one of the first concerts at the Palladium without face mask requirements. Former Carmel resident Craig A. Meyer, a 1981 Carmel High School graduate, raised the roof belting out songs by Sir Elton John while dressed flamboyant costumes.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
Shropshire Star

Pomeranian dressed as Sir Elton John stars at Oscar-themed dog pageant

Dexter the Pomeranian was one of the stars of the Furbabies event in Leeds. A Pomeranian dressed as Sir Elton John and a chihuahua in a Beauty And The Beast-inspired outfit were among the dogs on display at a Hollywood-themed pageant. The latest quarterly Furbabies UK event, which sees owners...
Smithonian

When Patsy Cline Broke Through as a Country Music Sensation

On January 21, 1957, Patsy Cline made her national television debut on “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts,” which aired Monday nights on CBS. The show featured agents and managers from across the country presenting the latest artists they’d signed. Cline’s mother, Hilda Hensley, had pretended to be her manager to secure them a spot at the taping in New York City.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Miranda Lambert Performs New Song ‘Actin’ Up’ From ‘Palomino’ Album at C2C Fest in London

On Thursday (March 10th), country music songstress Miranda Lambert took to the stage to perform her new song Actin’ Up from Palomino album at the C2C Festival in London. The performance at C2C comes just after Miranda Lambert was named Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards. However, Lambert had to miss the big show in Nashville due to her appearance in London.
