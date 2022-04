BRENTSVILLE 14, LIBERTY-BEALETON 4: Natalie Quinlan and Ellie Post combined for seven RBIs to lead the Tigers’ offense Friday night. Quinlan finished the night 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Post was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Both hit home runs.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO