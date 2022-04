The South Carolina Gamecocks won their second national championship in five years Sunday after defeating the Connecticut Huskies 64-49. The name of the game Sunday was defense and offensive rebounds for the Gamecocks, who controlled the game from the start with a 13-2 lead in just the first six minutes of the game. It was the fewest points the Huskies had scored in a quarter this season.

