Bryce Harper is kicking it old school -- and paying tribute to a Philadelphia Phillies legend in the process. The Phillies slugger posed for the cover of the 2022 team media guide surrounded by trophies -- his 2021 Most Valuable Player award, his All-MLB first team trophy, his Silver Slugger award and his NL Hank Aaron Award, which is given to the top hitter in each league. He's also wearing a stylish tuxedo with a red bow tie and is standing in front of a pretty old-school Phillies logo.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO