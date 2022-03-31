Temporary Transmountain closure affecting westbound lanes

Authorities say a 13-year-old was behind the wheel in a fiery car crash that left nine people dead, including student-athletes of a New Mexico college. According to CNN, the collision occurred Tuesday night in West Texas, where a pick-up truck collided into a van carrying the University of the Southwest’s men’s and women’s golf teams. The crash resulted in the deaths of golf coach Tyler James, who was 26, as well as players Mauricio Sanchez and Travis Garcia, who were 19; Jackson Zinn, 22; Karisa Raines, 21; and Laci Stone and Tiago Sousa, who were 18. Authorities say the 13-year-old driver was also killed, along with the truck’s passenger, Henrich Siemans, who was 38.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO