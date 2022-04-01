ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Springo: Group Fitness Bingo

unl.edu
 3 days ago

Participate in Group Fitness Springo by attending fitness...

events.unl.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Reader's Digest

Free Easter Bingo Cards to Print for the Holiday

If you celebrate Easter, you know all about its fun holiday traditions like getting a visit from the Easter bunny, opening Easter baskets, hunting for Easter eggs, and, of course, playing fun Easter games with the whole family. Looking for a game everyone will enjoy? Look no further than Easter bingo.
LIFESTYLE
StatelineKids

Play Stateline Kids Spring Bingo 2022

It’s that time of year again! Stateline Kids Spring Bingo is here! This year, we’ve included a lot of outdoor activities on our Bingo card. Many are free or inexpensive to do! We’ve also included some fun local Springtime activities. If you get Bingo, send your completed...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
Lake Charles American Press

Barristers Bingo is back

The Barristers Bingo is back! After a two-year hiatus (you know, the usual COVID, hurricane(s), freeze, and flood delays) the super- fun, Pioneer-Club-style bingo fundraiser for the SWLA Law Center makes its triumphant return on Thursday, May 5, at the Pioneer Club. Get your table now!. Any way you look...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WTHI

Grant helps kids earn books through bingo

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo county education fund is providing schools with mini-grants. Ben Franklin Elementary is the latest school to receive one. They now have a Bingo for Books program. This program helps promote literacy. Instead of playing bingo with numbers students and their family use words. And when they get a ticket they'll get a book. Teachers said this gives students a chance to have a more hands-on learning experience.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bingo

Comments / 0

Community Policy