Springo: Group Fitness Bingo

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo county education fund is providing schools with mini-grants. Ben Franklin Elementary is the latest school to receive one. They now have a Bingo for Books program. This program helps promote literacy. Instead of playing bingo with numbers students and their family use words. And when they get a ticket they'll get a book. Teachers said this gives students a chance to have a more hands-on learning experience.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO