NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is growing steadily, with at least 91,000 residents now, Director of Business Development & Tourism Sabrina Church said. “There’s tons of new businesses all the time, which is really exciting. But we’re also seeing a large number of entrepreneurs as well. Which is good news, because that’s how we kind of home grow our own businesses within the city of Norwalk,” Church said last week, as part of an “overall economic outlook” delivered to Common Council members.

NORWALK, CT ・ 25 DAYS AGO