Alpena, MI

Masks lawsuit against Alpena Public Schools dismissed

Alpena News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALPENA– A legal challenge to an Alpena Public Schools face mask requirement has fallen as Judge Ed Black of the 26th Circuit Court dismissed a parent group’s lawsuit. That lawsuit continued even after the district in mid-February dropped its mask mandate as the number of reported COVID-19 infections...

