Georgia State

Insulin price cap approved by U.S. House as Georgia’s Warnock pushes for Senate passage

By Ariana Figueroa
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZOczR_0ew9O0W400

Ira Katz, owner and pharmacist at Little Five Points Pharmacy in Atlanta, shows Sen. Raphael Warnock some of the medical equipment used to treat diabetes, including syringes, test strips, glucose monitors and more. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Thursday passed a bill on a bipartisan 232-193 vote that would limit the price of insulin, as congressional Democrats met throughout the day with health care advocates to make their case for the proposal.

Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Patty Murray of Washington state held a virtual round table with residents from their states to push for capping the cost of insulin at $35. The House bill, from Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota, includes the same limit.

“Costs for prescription drugs like insulin have skyrocketed,” Warnock said. “It’s not a mere inconvenience if you can’t have access to it. This is a life-saving drug.”

He argued that the formula for insulin was created 100 years ago, and there is no reason for the rising cost of the medicine because “we’re not talking about the cost of research and development.”

“We’re paying the cost of greed,” Warnock said.

The senators were joined by Leslie Dach, chair of the group Protect Our Care; Kevin Wren, a Type 1 diabetes patient from Washington state; and Shannon Bjorneby, from Darien, Georgia, whose son was recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Murray said that she’s hoping for a bipartisan effort in the Senate to pass a bill , introduced by Warnock, to cap insulin costs. This provision was originally in the president’s “Build Back Better” social spending and climate package sent to Congress that stalled in the Senate.

Murray added that when people have to ration their insulin because it costs so much, “that is a direct threat to their health.”

The Kaiser Family Foundation, which produces research on health care policy, detailed that Medicare spending on insulin increased 840% between 2007 and 2017, or from $1.4 billion to $13.3 billion.

Wren talked about several times when he had to ration his insulin and said that the cost of his medicine was sometimes more than his rent.

House insulin bill

Earlier Thursday, Craig and fellow Democratic Reps. Lucy McBath of Georgia and Dan Kildee of Michigan and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina held a press conference, advocating for the measure passed by the House, the “Affordable Insulin Now Act.”

The bill would ensure that no patient pays more than $35 per month for insulin, regardless of their insurance provider. Twelve Republicans voted with Democrats for it.

The chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Rep. Frank Pallone, said on the House floor that he wants Congress to continue working to lower the overall cost of prescription drugs, “but we cannot afford to wait any longer to address the price of insulin.”

“Today, 1 in 4 Americans who need insulin report either having cut back or skipped doses because the cost is simply too high,” the New Jersey Democrat said. “No one should have to ration their insulin to help reduce costs, risking their health and in some tragic cases, costing them their lives.”

McBath said in a statement she hopes Congress will soon send the legislation to President Joe Biden for his signature to lower drug costs for millions of American families.

“I am so proud to have worked with my colleagues to bring this bill to a vote and secure its passage in the House,” McBath said. “We must bring a measure of certainty and affordability to every American who needs insulin to continue living a healthy life. This is a bill that will lower costs for almost 40 million Americans, and it will save lives.”

The CDC estimates that 34.2 million people, or 10.5% of the U.S. population, has diabetes.

Georgia Recorder Editor John McCosh contributed to this report.

The post Insulin price cap approved by U.S. House as Georgia's Warnock pushes for Senate passage appeared first on Georgia Recorder.

Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder

