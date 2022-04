U.S. federal agents and Spain's Civil Guard were searching a yacht owned by a Russian oligarch with close ties to the Russian president on Monday off a Mediterranean Island. The law enforcement officers descended on the yacht at the Marina Real in the port of Palma de Mallorca, the capital of Spain’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean Sea. Associated Press reporters at the scene saw police going in and out of the boat on Monday morning. A Spanish Civil Guard spokesman confirmed that officers from the Spanish police body and from the FBI were at the marina searching the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO