Biden news – live: Jen Psaki returns to podium denying career move afoot as president lauds jobs report

By Oliver O'Connell,Maroosha Muzaffar and Andrew Naughtie
The Independent
The Independent
 14 hours ago

President Joe Biden delivered remarks this morning hailing another successful jobs reports that sees employment return to pre-pandemic levels and unemployment to drop to a level not seen since 1969.

While inflation remains a huge concern to Americans, Mr Biden has also ordered the release of up 1 million barrels of oil per day from the strategic petroleum reserve for the next six months in a bid to control prices that have spiked since the US and its allies imposed strict sanctions on Russia after it began its war on Ukraine .

Answering questions from reporters on Thursday, Mr Biden said Russian president Vladimir Putin “seems to be self-isolated and there’s some indication that he has fired or put under house arrest some of his advisers”.

Meanwhile, new reports say that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will leave her post this spring to take up a job at MSNBC. It had long been speculated that Ms Psaki would be leaving the administration soon after more than a year in the role.

At Friday’s press briefing Ms Psaki refused to comment on her plans, other than to say she that if she left she would spend time with her children and would sleep.

Pressed on if she could do be an effective briefer with plans to join a media outlet Ms Psaki said she is abiding by all ethics rules and legal requirements.

Jerry Smith
19h ago

Here we go again with the shady unemployment numbers as they don't count those who gave up working to collect welfare instead. Let's see those numbers. While Trump was in office welfare and food stamp use dropped but I bet there as high as ever now.

Bucky
17h ago

well after millions quit working or were fired for refusing the jab, of course there's going to be jobs recreated to make the worst president in history look good. obiden the anti American squatter

Scott Pickle
7h ago

hmmm.... seems the questions are getting harder, and the backpedaling less believable..... getting tough too tough to explain the gaffs and outlandish policies of an "installed" administration. NBC will be a much easier job and if she messes up, litterally nobody will even see.

