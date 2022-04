Gerald Brevard III was arrested Tuesday on charges of attacking at least five homeless people, two of whom died, in Washington, D.C., and New York City. One of the first things the mayors of both cities said during the attacks was that the homeless should seek shelter. And that was one of the worst pieces of advice for people who intentionally stay out of the shelter system because of its dangers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO