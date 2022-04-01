Shot of the Day

CANASTOTA — The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced Friday that the popular Parade of Champions is back and will take place on Sunday, June 12, at noon. “The Hall of Fame is so thrilled that after a two year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parade of Champions is back,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy. “It promises to be a fantastic parade in Canastota for Central New York residents and boxing fans from around the world who are in town for the weekend festivities.”
