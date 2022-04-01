Shot of the Day

The most obvious question about Gennadiy Golovkin going into his title-unification bout with Ryota Murata on Saturday: How much will he have left at 40 years old?. Tom Loeffler, Triple-G’s longtime promoter, said skeptical fans are going to be surprised. And not just in regard to this fight, which will take place in Murata’s native Japan (DAZN). He believes his fighter has a lot more to give at the highest level of the sport.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO