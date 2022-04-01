Shot of the Day

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaul “Canelo” Alvarez bulking up in San Diego ahead of his clash against WBA light heavyweight...

fightnews.com

BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin vs. Murata: Does Gennadiy have enough left to win?

By Sean Jones: Gennadiy Golovkin and Ryota Murata are closing in on their middleweight two-belt unification fight on April 9th on DAZN. Golovkin-Murata will be at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. This is an important fight for both, particularly IBF champion Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs). He has a...
Boxing Scene

Canelo On Facing Bivol: He's a Good Fighter, A Champion; He Has Something To Offer

SAN DIEGO – Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez feels good about the choice he made for his next opponent. The four-division and reigning undisputed super middleweight champion spent weeks mulling two very lucrative options for his 2022 campaign before opting to return to Matchroom Boxing and DAZN. The first fight under a deal that will guarantee at least two fights—and presently working on a third—will see Alvarez challenge WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11KOs) atop a May 7 DAZN Pay-Per-View from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
BoxingNews24.com

De La Hoya wants big fight for Ryan Garcia after Emmanuel Tagoe

By Jack Tiernan: Oscar De La Hoya is inviting promoters to call him to begin making offers to match their top fighters against Ryan Garcia after his April 9th fight against Emmanuel Tagoe at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. De La Hoya says he’s open to matching the 23-year-old...
BoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez says Bivol fighting style is “made” for Canelo

By Jim Calfa: Teofimo Lopez believes Dmitry Bivol’s (19-0, 11 KOs) fighting style is “made” for Canelo Alvarez. He feels confident the star will come out victorious on May 7th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Teofimo isn’t entirely ruling out the possibility of Bivol winning,...
Dmitry Bivol
Boxing Scene

Steward is Not Convinced Tyson Fury Will Retire After Whyte Defense

SugarHill Steward, the head trainer of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has no idea is his boxer will actually follow through with a pre-fight vow to retire in the aftermath of an upcoming mandatory defense against Dillian Whyte. Fury will defend the title against Whyte on April 23 at Wembley...
Boxing Scene

Kevin Lerena Will Be Moved at Right Pace at Heavyweight, Says Promoter

Promoter Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves is not looking to rush Kevin Lerena in the heavyweight ranks. Last Saturday night, Lerena made a statement when he blasted out heavyweight veteran Bogdan Dinu in four rounds at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg. While Lerena, who was the longtime IBO champion at cruiserweight,...
Boxing Insider

Jaron Ennis: “Once I Get My Opportunity, It’s Over With”

The welterweight division currently houses some of the top fighters in the world. However, when discussing the best of the very best, two names in particular often protrude at the absolute top. Those would be unified champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO titlist, Terence Crawford. With both stars doing their...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gennadiy Golovkin can fight 'into his early 40s': promoter

The most obvious question about Gennadiy Golovkin going into his title-unification bout with Ryota Murata on Saturday: How much will he have left at 40 years old?. Tom Loeffler, Triple-G’s longtime promoter, said skeptical fans are going to be surprised. And not just in regard to this fight, which will take place in Murata’s native Japan (DAZN). He believes his fighter has a lot more to give at the highest level of the sport.
Boxing Scene

Goossen: Ryan Garcia Is A Beast In The Gym, In Top Five Of All-Time Fighters I've Ever Trained

Ryan Garcia may never receive higher praise than what has come from his new head trainer. The past six-plus weeks spent preparing the unbeaten lightweight contender for his next fight has left Joe Goossen in awe. The renowned cornerman took over training duties for Garcia in mid-February at the start of camp for his upcoming clash with Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15KOs), which takes place April 9 on DAZN from Alamodome in San Antonio.
Boxing Scene

WBC Prez Responds To Backlash Over Kinahan Meet, Talks Fury-Whyte

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has vowed to continue to take people at face value after he was pictured with influential boxing advisor Daniel Kinahan in Dubai. Sulaiman was photographed with Kinahan and boxing promoter Ahmet Oner recently and said he has no interest in the Irishman’s background and alleged links to organized crime. Kinahan has long been declared a “person of interest” in probes by the Garda National Drugs and Organized Crime Bureau.
Yardbarker

Featherweights Andre Fili, Joanderson Brito to clash at UFC on ESPN 35

Andre Fili will lock horns with Joanderson Brito in a featherweight scrap at UFC on ESPN 35. Brito announced the pairing via Instagram, and it was later confirmed by MMAFighting.com. UFC on ESPN 35 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on April 30 and is headlined by a bantamweight showdown pitting Rob Font against Marlon Vera.
mmanews.com

Aljamain Sterling: MMA & UFC Is A Popularity Contest

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has cited past matchups in the 135-pound title picture as evidence that the sport of MMA is a popularity contest. The idea that rankings and results are often overlooked is not new in discussions about the UFC. If that statement requires evidence, the ongoing discussion about #9-ranked lightweight Conor McGregor, who is 1-3 since 2016, returning from injury and back-to-back losses in 2021 straight into a title shot tells the story.
Romesentinel.com

Boxing Hall of Fame Parade of Champions set for June 12

CANASTOTA — The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced Friday that the popular Parade of Champions is back and will take place on Sunday, June 12, at noon. “The Hall of Fame is so thrilled that after a two year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parade of Champions is back,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy. “It promises to be a fantastic parade in Canastota for Central New York residents and boxing fans from around the world who are in town for the weekend festivities.”
