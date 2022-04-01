ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Remember, Texas has no income tax

Bryan College Station Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn article in Monday's paper laments the property taxes paid in...

theeagle.com

Comments / 2

Motley Fool

These U.S. States Have the Lowest Flat State Income Tax Rates

Some states have a flat income tax rate that applies to all residents regardless of income. Colorado, Kentucky, and Michigan all make the list for lowest flat state income tax rates. Paying state and federal taxes on earned income is the norm for many Americans. But tax rates can differ...
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

These states may soon slash their residents' income taxes

The pandemic was expected to decimate state tax revenue as millions lost their jobs, but two years after the start of the crisis, many states are instead flush with cash. That's prompting more than a dozen states to propose a new strategy: cutting income taxes for residents. Some of the...
IDAHO STATE
KTEN.com

How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can help avoid an expensive surprise when tax time rolls around. If you need help sorting through the details of your situation, try using SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#State Income Taxes
FOXBusiness

Millions of unemployed Americans could be in store for surprise tax bill

Millions of out-of-work Americans who collected unemployment benefits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic could face an unpleasant surprise when they file their taxes this year. That's because unemployment benefits, including the extra money distributed through federal aid programs, count as taxable income. Unemployment benefits vary by state, but...
INCOME TAX
Wyoming News

The IRS promises your tax refund within three weeks. Here are some exceptions

McClatchy WASHINGTON – More people are getting bigger federal tax refunds this year. But not everyone will be getting their refund within the 21 days the Internal Revenue Service promised. The IRS in a statement this past week said it “cautions taxpayers not to rely on receiving a refund by a certain date, especially when making major purchases or paying bills.” ...
INCOME TAX
Salina Post

IRS: Avoid these tax errors that will delay or adjust refunds

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded taxpayers how to avoid common errors on their tax returns. This filing season, the IRS is seeing signs of a number of common errors, including some taxpayers claiming incorrect amounts of the Recovery Rebate Credit and Child Tax Credit. To avoid...
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

Taxes: Time is running out to claim old 2018 tax refunds

The clock is running out for 1.5 million Americans to claim their old tax refund for 2018 — worth a median amount of $813. The Internal Revenue said it is holding about $1.5 billion in unclaimed 2018 tax refunds that are owed to 1.5 million taxpayers. To claim the amount, those taxpayers must file their 2018 tax returns by this year's tax day on April 18. (It’s April 19 for taxpayers living in Maine and Massachusetts.)
INCOME TAX
CBS 42

Alabama unlikely to axe income tax

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As Mississippi considers becoming Alabama’s third neighboring state without a state income tax, Alabama lawmakers say it likely won’t happen here soon. “I would love to see it in my lifetime, that we would wake up and do something smart like that,” Rep. Mike Holmes, R-Wetumpka, said. Holmes says though the […]
ALABAMA STATE
The US Sun

When will the IRS accept my tax return in 2022?

The agency anticipates more than 160million individual tax returns for the 2021 tax year to be filed. Last year, the IRS delayed accepting tax returns until February 12, 2021 because the agency needed more time to test its systems and add extra programming. This was mainly because a major new...
INCOME TAX

