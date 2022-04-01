Remember, Texas has no income tax

Tax cuts are trendy in 2022. Americans accustomed to hearing politicians' complaints about budget shortfalls may be shocked to learn that many states are swimming in cash — and legislators want to share the wealth by slashing taxes on groceries, gas, income and more. According to an analysis from...
Some states have a flat income tax rate that applies to all residents regardless of income. Colorado, Kentucky, and Michigan all make the list for lowest flat state income tax rates. Paying state and federal taxes on earned income is the norm for many Americans. But tax rates can differ...
The pandemic was expected to decimate state tax revenue as millions lost their jobs, but two years after the start of the crisis, many states are instead flush with cash. That's prompting more than a dozen states to propose a new strategy: cutting income taxes for residents. Some of the...
The deadline to submit your taxes to the IRS is quickly approaching, and people are trying to figure out if they’ll owe due to stimulus cash. Millions of Americans received a stimulus payment this year worth $1,400. The question is whether you need to pay income taxes on this...
Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can help avoid an expensive surprise when tax time rolls around. If you need help sorting through the details of your situation, try using SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool.
A HUGE new stimulus check worth $500 is set to be sent to half a million workers within days. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker revealed last week that low-income essential employees will be among the first people to get the stimulus check payments. The payments are part of the Essential Employee...
TWO pieces of legislation in different states are targeting the SNAP benefits of thousands of recipients. In Kentucky and Kansas, lawmakers want to place tighter rules surrounding people who are part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or what was once known as, food stamps. More than 41.5million Americans...
Millions of out-of-work Americans who collected unemployment benefits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic could face an unpleasant surprise when they file their taxes this year. That's because unemployment benefits, including the extra money distributed through federal aid programs, count as taxable income. Unemployment benefits vary by state, but...
Last child tax credit payment amount explained: how much will you get?. Four days until $1,800 payments to families - are you eligible?. Child tax credit 2021: How much is it and when will I get it?. ELIGIBLE families in New Mexico will see bonus checks worth $175 per child,...
WASHINGTON (KCRG) - The Internal Revenue Service says that unclaimed income tax refunds totaling almost $1.5 billion may be waiting for an approximate 1.5 million taxpayers who did not file their 2018 federal income tax return. The IRS estimates the midpoint for the potential refunds for 2018 to be $813.
McClatchy
WASHINGTON – More people are getting bigger federal tax refunds this year. But not everyone will be getting their refund within the 21 days the Internal Revenue Service promised.
The IRS in a statement this past week said it “cautions taxpayers not to rely on receiving a refund by a certain date, especially when making major purchases or paying bills.”
...
Facing families who are angry about the financial bite that high gasoline and grocery prices are taking out of their budgets, many governors are dipping into flush state coffers to offer relief in the form of rebates, gas tax suspensions and income tax refunds and cuts as they try to avoid voter backlash at the polls in November.
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded taxpayers how to avoid common errors on their tax returns. This filing season, the IRS is seeing signs of a number of common errors, including some taxpayers claiming incorrect amounts of the Recovery Rebate Credit and Child Tax Credit. To avoid...
The clock is running out for 1.5 million Americans to claim their old tax refund for 2018 — worth a median amount of $813. The Internal Revenue said it is holding about $1.5 billion in unclaimed 2018 tax refunds that are owed to 1.5 million taxpayers. To claim the amount, those taxpayers must file their 2018 tax returns by this year's tax day on April 18. (It’s April 19 for taxpayers living in Maine and Massachusetts.)
Millions of Americans have found ways to collect a larger refund or lower their tax bill to the IRS, often by using tax credits. In order to get money back or lower your bill, you must be using refundable tax credits. Refundable credits will give you a refund even when...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As Mississippi considers becoming Alabama’s third neighboring state without a state income tax, Alabama lawmakers say it likely won’t happen here soon. “I would love to see it in my lifetime, that we would wake up and do something smart like that,” Rep. Mike Holmes, R-Wetumpka, said. Holmes says though the […]
The agency anticipates more than 160million individual tax returns for the 2021 tax year to be filed. Last year, the IRS delayed accepting tax returns until February 12, 2021 because the agency needed more time to test its systems and add extra programming. This was mainly because a major new...
Comments / 2