BOSTON - The Bruins will close out their five-game homestand on Saturday night with the first of a home-and-home set with the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. For the second straight game, Boston will have some changes to its lineup with the returns of Craig Smith (illness) and Nick Foligno (lower-body), both of whom missed Thursday's contest against the New Jersey Devils. With Smith and Foligno back in, Anton Blidh and McLaughlin, who notched his first career goal in his debut on Thursday, will be the healthy scratches up front.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO