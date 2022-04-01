ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Utah snaps five-game skid with 122-109 win over Lakers

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 17 rebounds...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Butler scores 22, Heat beat Bulls 127-109 for 50th win

CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 22 points, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro added 19 apiece, and the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat beat the Chicago Bulls 127-109. Bam Adebayo scored 16, and the hot-shooting Heat reached the 50-win mark for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Miami also increased its lead over second-place Milwaukee to 1 1/2 games and moved within a win of securing homecourt advantage in Round 1 of the postseason. If the Heat go 3-1 the rest of the way, they’ll clinch the top seed in the East. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 33 points. DeMar DeRozan finished with 26.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Warriors rally from 16 down to beat Jazz, get playoff spot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 36 points and the Golden State Warriors erased a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 111-107. Jordan Poole added 31 and Andrew Wiggins had 17 as the Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak and clinched a playoff spot. The Warriors have a 49-29 record and hold a one-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks for the third seed in the Western Conference. Utah is tied with Denver for the fifth spot. Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley each had 26 for Utah. The Jazz have lost 15 games this season in which it held double-digit leads.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Streaking Hawks survive Durant’s 55, hold off Nets 122-115

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 36 points, including nine points in the final minute, and the streaking Atlanta Hawks overcame Kevin Durant’s career-high 55 points to hold off the Brooklyn Nets 122-115 for their fifth consecutive win. Atlanta moved into eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn and Atlanta began the night tied for ninth. The Hawks, attempting to regain the late-season momentum which pushed them to the last year’s Eastern Conference finals, have won 10 of 13. Durant set another career high by making eight 3-pointers. Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving had 31 points but the Nets had no other scorer in double figures.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Idaho8.com

Lowry has 16 points, 10 assists as Heat beat Raptors 114-109

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 10 assists against his former team, Max Strus scored all of his 23 points in the second half, and the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors 114-109. Victor Oladipo scored 21 points, Tyler Herro had 18 and Bam Adebayo 16 as the Heat won their fourth straight and remained two games ahead of Boston atop the Eastern Conference standings. Each team has three games remaining. Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam each scored 29 points, and Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. both had 19 as Toronto lost for the first time in six games.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Cavs cry foul after Embiid scores 44 in Sixers’ 122-108 win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joel Embiid had 44 points and 17 rebounds, James Harden recorded his second triple-double with Philadelphia and the 76ers locked up a playoff spot with a 112-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Embiid was questionable coming into the game with a sore ankle. But not only did the 7-footer play, Embiid dominated down the stretch, scoring 12 points in a key sequence of the fourth quarter. He also made 17 of 20 free throws, added five blocks and three assists in 38 minutes of another MVP resume builder. Harden 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Darius Garland scored 23 for Cleveland.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Doncic leads Mavericks to 118-112 victory over Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 32 points and matched a season high with 15 assists to help the Dallas Mavericks defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-112. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 28 points and 10 rebounds. The Bucks were essentially at full strength Sunday after resting all their usual starters in a 153-119 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Doncic flirted with a triple-double before finishing with eight rebounds. Doncic has averaged 26.8 points, 11.3 assists and 9.2 rebounds with three triple-doubles in six career games against the Bucks.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Idaho8.com

Clippers prevent Pelicans from clinching play-in spot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. scored 22 points, Ivica Zubac got his 22nd double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers prevented the New Orleans Pelicans from clinching a spot in the play-in tournament with a 119-100 victory. Morris made four 3-pointers for the Clippers, who were 21 of 44 from beyond the arc. It is the first time in franchise history they have made at least 20 in back-to-back games. CJ McCollum had 19 points and Brandon Ingram added 15 for the Pelicans, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Jaylen Brown scores 32 points; Celtics rout Wizards 144-102

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 32 points, Jayson Tatum had 22 and the Boston Celtics cruised to a 144-102 victory over the Washington Wizards in their regular-season home finale. Boston posted its 13th win in 16 games with three games left in the regular season. Derrick White added 17 points, Grant Williams 16 and Payton Pritchard 14 for the Celtics, who finished 28-13 at TD Garden. Tatum had seven assists and six rebounds, while Brown added seven boards with five assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kristaps Porzingis each had 17 points for Washington and Ish Smith finished with 16.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Edwards has 33, Towns 28, Timberwolves beat Rockets 139-132

HOUSTON (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 33 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 as the Minnesota Timberwolves built a huge lead and held on for a 139-132 win over the Houston Rockets. It’s the second straight victory for Minnesota, which is in seventh place in the Western Conference with three games remaining. Houston coach Stephen Silas was ejected late after coming onto the court to yell at officials about foul calls. Jalen Green had 31 points for Houston and Josh Christopher scored a career-high 30 off the bench as the Rockets dropped their fourth straight.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Warriors win second straight, beat struggling Kings 109-90

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points, Jordan Poole added 22 and the Golden State Warriors held off the Sacramento Kings 109-90. Nemanja Bjelica had season-highs of 19 points and 12 rebounds to go with six assists. The Warriors won their second straight after not winning consecutive games since early March. Harrison Barnes had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, who were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss. The Kings held a moment of silence before the game for the victims of the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Utah Jazz#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Jazz
Idaho8.com

With Booker resting, Sarr, Pokuveski lead Thunder past Suns

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Backup center Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 24 points and Aleksej Pokuveski recorded his first career triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-96 victory over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns. Sarr came off the bench to shoot 9 of 12 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. The other 7-footer, Pokuveski, had 17 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds while playing point guard for the bulk of the game. Playing without scoring leader Devin Booker, Phoenix hit just 7 of 38 (18.4%) beyond the arc, well below its previous season low of 22% in a January win over Dallas.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Spurs top short-handed Blazers to strengthen play-in hopes

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had 28 points and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 113-92 on Sunday night to strengthen their bid for a play-in berth. Coupled with the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to Denver, San Antonio’s magic number for clinching 10th in the Western Conference is two games. San Antonio center Zach Collins had 18 points and 13 rebounds for his first career double-double. Tre Jones added 18 points and Keita Bates-Diop had 12. Keon Johnson and Ben McLemore had 19 points each to lead Portland.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Toronto fans shower Lowry with love in long-awaited return

TORONTO (AP) — Raptors fans and guard Kyle Lowry finally got to enjoy their long-awaited reunion. The six-time All-Star guard returned to Toronto for the first time in more than two years Sunday, his first trip back north of the border since an offseason trade to the Miami Heat. A key part of Toronto’s NBA championship title in 2019, Lowry spent nine seasons with the Raptors. He remains the franchise leader in assists (4,277), steals (873), 3-pointers (1,518) and triple-doubles (16). Lowry last played in Toronto on Feb. 28, 2020, when the defending champion Raptors lost to Charlotte.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Idaho8.com

St. John’s junior Julian Champagnie to enter NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — St. John’s junior Julian Champagnie is entering the NBA draft. A two-time selection to the all-Big East first team, Champagnie has announced he plans to give up the rest of his college eligibility and hire an agent. The 6-foot-8 forward explored his pro prospects last year after winning the Big East scoring title as a sophomore. But he ultimately withdrew from the draft and returned to school. Champagnie averaged 19.2 points, second in the Big East, and a team-high 6.6 rebounds for the Red Storm this season. He ranks 20th on the career scoring list at St. John’s.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Villanova doomed by Kansas 3-pointers in Final Four loss

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Villanova needed Justin Moore on offense, to add another scoring threat and spread the floor. The Wildcats could have used him on defense, to rotate out on Kansas’ shooters and help dig down into the post. Then again, it might not have mattered the way the Jayhawks were dropping 3s in the Big Easy. Villanova fell into a big early hole and under a barrage of 3-pointers in an 81-65 loss to Kansas in the national semifinals. Kansas hit 13 of 24 from behind the arc and scored 16 more points in the paint to earn a spot in Monday’s championship game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Idaho8.com

UNC’s Bacot leaves no suspense on his title-game status

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — North Carolina’s Armando Bacot says his right ankle injury won’t stop him from playing hard against Kansas in the national championship game. The 6-foot-10 Bacot says he’s “going to go all out” Monday night. Bacot twisted his ankle in a crowd of players near the baseline during the second half of Saturday night’s national semifinal victory over Duke. Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis says Bacot was cleared to participate in a light practice Sunday after X-rays came back negative. Bacot has averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Idaho8.com

Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild found the net on their first two shots on goal and cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals. Marcus Foligno built on one career high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild. Minnesota has won nine of its last 10 games. Cam Talbot made 25 saves. Washington’s Garnet Hathaway scored midway through the third period, and Vitek Vanecek stopped 14 shots for the Capitals.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy