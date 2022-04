FULTON – The BEST Development of the Arts recently made a generous donation to the theatre program at Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School. “We appreciate the generosity of the BEST Development of the Arts and thank them for their support of our production of Bye, Bye Birdie,” said Tom Briggs, high school theatre director. “Our students are fortunate to be supported by the community. The kindness of Mrs. Best and her board make opportunities in the arts possible for so many students.”

FULTON, NY ・ 18 DAYS AGO