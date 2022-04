TAMPA — John Dingfelder is now an ex-Tampa City Council member, having resigned the position officially Monday to settle a public records lawsuit. Dingfelder is not only out of office, he is prohibited from running for City Council, mayor or seeking an appointed position dealing with zoning or land-use issues for the next five years. He also is under a gag order not to talk with the media about settling the suit from Stephen Michelini, who sued Dingfelder in October, accusing him of failing to turn over public records from he and his wife’s personal email accounts.

