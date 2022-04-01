ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

OSU looking at options to raise tuition

By Chris Lindsay
 3 days ago

CORVALLIS, Ore. --- Oregon State University's Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet next week to discuss raising tuition for the next school year. University officials said inflation and a few other variables have raised their operating costs, and they see tuition as a way to balance things out....

