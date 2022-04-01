OSU looking at options to raise tuition

Through financial assistance, employers can sometimes make the difference that enables someone to complete a post-secondary education. Employer-sponsored scholarships and tuition assistance are provided by a company to support employees seeking to further their education and skills. Companies such as UPS, Chipotle, Walmart, and Starbucks are just a handful of employers that will financially support their employees who go back to school. Chipotle will cover the entirety of an employee’s tuition depending on the program. Whether they’re part-time or full-time employees, Starbucks will pay 100% of the tuition for students who choose to get their bachelor’s degree through Arizona State University via its online program. This story originally appeared on College Ave and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 12 DAYS AGO