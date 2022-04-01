COVID-19: Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL metro area consists of just Polk County. As of March 29, there were 29,149.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Lakeland residents, the 48th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,535.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.0% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.9%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 per 100,000 residents 45540 The Villages, FL 125,044 21,752 17,395.5 566 452.6 39460 Punta Gorda, FL 181,067 35,908 19,831.3 798 440.7 26140 Homosassa Springs, FL 145,169 29,590 20,383.1 965 664.7 42680 Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL 153,989 32,477 21,090.5 648 420.8 19660 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL 646,288 139,483 21,582.2 2,326 359.9 38940 Port St. Lucie, FL 472,012 104,600 22,160.5 1,815 384.5 34940 Naples-Marco Island, FL 371,453 84,753 22,816.6 987 265.7 37340 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL 585,507 133,700 22,834.9 2,069 353.4 35840 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 803,709 186,846 23,248.0 2,995 372.6 42700 Sebring-Avon Park, FL 103,437 24,107 23,306.0 675 652.6 36100 Ocala, FL 353,526 83,336 23,572.8 2,072 586.1 45300 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 3,097,859 749,506 24,194.3 9,979 322.1 18880 Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL 272,056 68,895 25,323.8 891 327.5 37460 Panama City, FL 182,161 46,465 25,507.7 811 445.2 23540 Gainesville, FL 323,799 83,016 25,638.1 908 280.4 15980 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 737,468 190,915 25,887.9 2,133 289.2 37860 Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL 488,246 130,067 26,639.6 1,912 391.6 27260 Jacksonville, FL 1,503,574 400,692 26,649.3 5,196 345.6 36740 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 2,508,970 679,915 27,099.4 6,493 258.8 29460 Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL 686,218 200,027 29,149.2 2,953 430.3 45220 Tallahassee, FL 382,197 113,077 29,586.1 1,029 269.2 33100 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL 6,090,660 2,154,224 35,369.3 21,547 353.8

