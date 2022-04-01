ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Kokomo, IN Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0ew95LK200 The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Kokomo, IN metro area consists of just Howard County. As of March 29, there were 30,808.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Kokomo residents, the 23rd highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,535.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Kokomo metro area, unemployment peaked at 33.8% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Kokomo, IN metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 per 100,000 residents
14020 Bloomington, IN 167,296 33,419 19,976.0 387 231.3
34620 Muncie, IN 115,020 24,763 21,529.3 420 365.2
33140 Michigan City-La Porte, IN 110,154 25,395 23,054.1 358 325.0
26900 Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 2,029,472 499,439 24,609.3 6,228 306.9
43780 South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI 321,739 81,556 25,348.5 976 303.4
29200 Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN 228,541 58,621 25,650.1 494 216.2
18020 Columbus, IN 82,481 21,293 25,815.6 241 292.2
45460 Terre Haute, IN 186,908 48,559 25,980.2 680 363.8
21140 Elkhart-Goshen, IN 204,558 54,009 26,402.8 691 337.8
23060 Fort Wayne, IN 406,305 113,244 27,871.7 1,218 299.8
29020 Kokomo, IN 82,331 25,365 30,808.6 429 521.1
21780 Evansville, IN-KY 314,960 97,747 31,034.7 1,043 331.2

These Are the Counties In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 200,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
NASHVILLE, TN
24/7 Wall St.

