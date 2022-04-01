COVID-19: Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Killeen-Temple, TX metro area consists of Bell County, Coryell County, and Lampasas County. As of March 29, there were 20,123.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Killeen residents, the 49th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,535.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Killeen-Temple metro area, Lampasas County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 29, there were 26,426.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Lampasas County, the most of any county in Killeen-Temple, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Bell County, there were 19,156.0 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Killeen-Temple.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Killeen-Temple metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Killeen-Temple, TX metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 per 100,000 residents 13140 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 395,174 73,211 18,526.3 1,424 360.3 30980 Longview, TX 284,796 54,908 19,279.8 1,312 460.7 47020 Victoria, TX 99,674 19,702 19,766.4 441 442.4 46340 Tyler, TX 227,449 45,335 19,931.9 960 422.1 28660 Killeen-Temple, TX 444,716 89,492 20,123.4 1,185 266.5 43300 Sherman-Denison, TX 131,014 27,078 20,668.0 628 479.3 12420 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 2,114,441 448,704 21,220.9 3,487 164.9 45500 Texarkana, TX-AR 149,292 32,859 22,009.9 705 472.2 10180 Abilene, TX 170,669 37,892 22,202.0 879 515.0 48660 Wichita Falls, TX 141,999 32,039 22,562.8 705 496.5 26420 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6,884,138 1,565,208 22,736.4 15,822 229.8 47380 Waco, TX 268,361 61,166 22,792.4 960 357.7 36220 Odessa, TX 160,579 37,305 23,231.6 699 435.3 33260 Midland, TX 173,816 40,710 23,421.3 521 299.7 32580 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 855,176 200,347 23,427.6 3,879 453.6 19100 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,320,663 1,737,342 23,732.0 18,538 253.2 15180 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 421,666 100,986 23,949.3 2,017 478.3 21340 El Paso, TX 836,062 207,094 24,770.2 3,706 443.3 11100 Amarillo, TX 263,776 65,495 24,829.8 1,239 469.7 18580 Corpus Christi, TX 428,548 110,281 25,733.6 1,593 371.7 17780 College Station-Bryan, TX 258,029 69,696 27,010.9 548 212.4 41700 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,468,193 672,825 27,259.8 7,790 315.6 31180 Lubbock, TX 316,474 96,766 30,576.3 1,398 441.7 29700 Laredo, TX 273,526 92,926 33,973.4 1,028 375.8 41660 San Angelo, TX 117,986 40,908 34,671.9 460 389.9

