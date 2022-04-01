ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0ew958vq00 The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Lansing-East Lansing, MI metro area consists of Ingham County, Eaton County, Clinton County, and one other county. As of March 29, there were 23,644.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Lansing residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,535.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Lansing-East Lansing metro area, Clinton County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 29, there were 26,966.8 cases per 100,000 residents in Clinton County, the most of any county in Lansing-East Lansing, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Ingham County, there were 21,927.3 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Lansing-East Lansing.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Lansing-East Lansing metro area, unemployment peaked at 20.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Lansing-East Lansing, MI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 per 100,000 residents
11460 Ann Arbor, MI 367,000 74,218 20,222.9 504 137.3
28020 Kalamazoo-Portage, MI 262,745 58,867 22,404.6 666 253.5
35660 Niles, MI 154,133 34,584 22,437.8 543 352.3
34740 Muskegon, MI 173,297 39,462 22,771.3 629 363.0
33220 Midland, MI 83,355 19,003 22,797.7 223 267.5
19820 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 4,317,848 1,017,224 23,558.6 17,238 399.2
29620 Lansing-East Lansing, MI 546,772 129,282 23,644.6 1,582 289.3
22420 Flint, MI 407,875 100,916 24,741.9 1,698 416.3
27100 Jackson, MI 158,636 39,271 24,755.4 548 345.4
33780 Monroe, MI 149,727 37,850 25,279.3 466 311.2
12980 Battle Creek, MI 134,212 34,009 25,339.8 569 424.0
24340 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 1,062,392 272,011 25,603.6 2,672 251.5
40980 Saginaw, MI 191,821 49,117 25,605.6 931 485.3
13020 Bay City, MI 104,104 26,963 25,900.1 575 552.3

