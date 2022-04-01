COVID-19: How Cases in the Lancaster, PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Lancaster, PA metro area consists of just Lancaster County. As of March 29, there were 22,306.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Lancaster residents, 9.1% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,535.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Lancaster metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Lancaster, PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 per 100,000 residents 37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,256,001 20,660.9 18,036 296.7 25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 118,594 20,769.1 2,022 354.1 21500 Erie, PA 273,835 56,937 20,792.4 749 273.5 44300 State College, PA 161,960 35,044 21,637.4 345 213.0 42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 121,677 21,898.5 2,195 395.0 20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 36,860 21,936.3 517 307.7 29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 120,676 22,306.1 1,875 346.6 38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 523,751 22,464.6 7,749 332.4 14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 19,512 23,235.8 335 398.9 11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 29,589 24,025.4 606 492.1 23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 24,670 24,075.3 358 349.4 39740 Reading, PA 418,025 102,078 24,419.1 1,588 379.9 48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 28,370 24,814.1 510 446.1 10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 208,083 24,842.5 2,941 351.1 27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 34,505 25,941.9 719 540.6 30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 36,483 26,109.8 510 365.0 16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 40,250 26,111.4 686 445.0 49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 118,359 26,563.8 1,484 333.1

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .