NLE Choppa “Yak Flow”

Many screen dramas involving the give-and-take within a classroom constitute a romantic subgenre, emotions gradually unclenching on at least one side of the teacher-student equation. Often the change of heart, à la To Sir, With Love, belongs to both the kids and their instructor. Director-screenwriter Pawo Choyning Dorji’s assured and delight-filled first feature puts a winning spin on that familiar setup, zeroing in on the learning curve of the teacher, a Bhutanese city boy who’s sent to what’s billed as the most remote school on the planet.
