ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

All-State Basketball: Morgantown’s Poland captains Class AAAA first-teamers; Beckley’s Redfern named second-team captain

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zaKKi_0ew8xUCf00
Beckley's Elijah Redfern drives by Parkersburg South's Cyrus Traugh during a game in Beckley on Feb. 24. (Heather Belcher/Lootpress)

After viewing tape of his nationally ranked opponent, Bishop Walsh (Md.), in mid-December, Morgantown coach Dave Tallman wore the look of a concerned coach. He knew his team lacked the size of the Spartans.

He needn’t worry.

“Alec Poland put up 24 points against them in 27 minutes,” Tallman said of a game the Mohigans would win 75-58. “At that point I knew he was on a mission this season. He was going against 7-foot and 6-foot-8 guys.”

That mission led all the way to a state championship which Morgantown won earlier this month with a three-game run through the state tournament in Charleston.

And the mission concluded for the 6-foot-2 Poland as he finished his career as the captain of the Class AAAA all-state team released Friday by the West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association.

Poland, who finished fourth in state player of the year balloting, averaged 18.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and shot 47-percent from 3-point range and 86-percent form the free throw line for 23-4 Morgantown, which did not lose to a state team all season.

“(Poland) is one of the hardest working and most committed people I have ever been around,” Tallman said.

He is joined on the first team by sophomore teammate Sha’ron Young, one of the state’s bright young players. His talent is no surprise to Tallman,

“Sha’ron Young is a special talent, but he works so hard to be a great player,” Tallman said. “He wasn’t going to be stopped this year. I walked into our gym one evening before a (7:30 p.m.) game and he was already dressed and getting shots up in our old gym at 4:30 p.m. He spends an extra hour or two in the gym after every practice each night. He has big goals.”

Young averaged 15 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 2.5 steals and shot 82 percent from the free throw line for Morgantown.

Three Mountain State Athletic Conference players, Cabell Midland’s Chandler Schmidt, George Washington’s Ben Nicol and South Charleston’s Duane Harris, all of whom were on state tournament qualifiers, were named to the first team.

In fact, all eight of the first-team Class AAAA all-staters played for state tournament teams.

Schmidt was the conference player of the year after averaging 25 points a game along with 10.5 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

He was a four-time first team all-MSAC performer, scored a school-record 1,876 points had a career-high 44 points in a game against defensive-minded Shady Spring in January.

“For our program not only this year but the last four years, Chandler was a huge part in turning the program around,” coach J.J. Martin said. “His ability to score, handle pressure and impact the game even as a freshman was at a high level. As a coach it made my job easier. I thought he did a great job this year stepping up as a leader in his senior season and was key in the success we had. He has been all-state in two-sport athlete, and a great student in the classroom in his time at Midland”

Nicol, who wrote his name into George Washington lore when he hit the game-winning shot in the Patriots 2021 state championship win against Morgantown as a sophomore, has morphed into a leader.

The 6-foot-6 Nicol averaged 13.2 points per game 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists with 20 blocks.

He shot 42 percent from the field (123-292) and 86 percent from the free throw line (56 of 65).

George Washington coach Rick Greene said stats alone do not define his standout junior.

“He’s the ultimate team player,” Greene said. “Ben is that rare player that has a team ego over individual ego. He makes everyone better at the expense of individual stats.”

South Charleston’s Harris is another of the state’s bright up-and-coming players and was one of the Kanawha Valley’s leading scorers in Class AAAA averaging 18.5 points per game. He also averaged 5.5 assists and two steals per game.

“He did so many good things for us this year,” coach Josh Daniel said. “He was our leading scorer, lead us in assist, and usually guarded the best perimeter player on the other team. He’s a competitor, gives great effort and started leading us more vocally this year even though he’s only a sophomore. He’s just going to continue to get better and has established himself as one of the better players in the state.”

The Eastern Panhandle was represented by players from the area’s top two teams, including Jefferson which was undefeated until falling to Parkersburg South in the state tournament semifinals.

Cameron Johnson was picked from Jefferson after leading a starting five that all scored in double figures with a 14.3 average. He also averaged 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He shot 45 percent from the field.

“Cameron has improved more than any player in our program through his hard work and dedicating his off season to basketball.,” coach Richard Lewis said. “He was the heart and soul of this year’s team and has set a great example for the younger players in our program.”

Eastern Panhandle player of the year Jordan Holmes of Musselman averaged 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds for the Applemen.

“Jordan had a terrific season for us, leading us in scoring with 17 a night despite seeing defenses that were designed to stop him,” coach Derek Basile said. “He showed terrific leadership in the off-season earning our #33 award given to one player each season who works the hardest in our weightlifting and conditioning program.”

Parkersburg South’s Ashton Mooney was a scoring machine for the Patriots, averaging 20 points per game (461 points in 23 games), 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals.

The senior was lights out from the field, shooting 52-prcent from the field, 40 percent from 3 (19-48) and 80 percent from the free throw line.

He scored in double figures in all 23 games, including a career-best 35 against University, and 30 against Woodrow Wilson.

“Ashton has been a leader from day one,” coach Mike Fallon said.” The kid is a winner. He worked so hard this offseason to prepare for his senior year. Whichever college coach gives him the opportunity they will get a special player. He is only going to get better.”

Woodrow Wilson’s Elijah Redfern was named captain of the second team after averaging 21.1 points for the Flying Eagles. He is joined by Huntington’s Mikey Johnson, Greenbrier East’s Adam Seams, Parkersburg South’s Cyrus Traugh, Brooke’ Alex Isinghood, Capital’s Anthony Hersh, Morgantown’s Brooks Gage and Jefferson’s Jaden Gladney.

AAAA

First team

Alec Poland, Morgantown, 6-2, 215, Sr. (Captain)

Chandler Schmitt, Cabell Midland, 6-1, 195, Sr.

Ben Nicol, George Washington, 6-6, 200, Jr.

Cameron Johnson, Jefferson, 6-5, 170, Sr.

Ashton Mooney, Parkersburg South, 6-0, 165, Sr.

Jordan Holmes, Musselman, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Duane Harris, Soph., South Charleston, 5-10, 155, Soph.

Sha’ron Young, Morgantown, 6-0, 150, Soph.

Second team

Elijah Redfern, Woodrow Wilson, 6-2, 165, Soph. (Captain)

Mikey Johnson, Huntington, 6-0, 160, Soph.

Adam Seams, Greenbrier East, 6-0, 145, Jr.

Cyrus Traugh, Parkersburg South, 6-1, 165, Jr.

Alex Isinghood, Brooke, 6-3, 195, Sr.

Anthony Hersh, Capital, 5-11, 160, Sr.

Brooks Gage, Morgantown, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Jaden Gladney, Jefferson, 5-11, 150, Soph.

Honorable mention

Avion Blackwood, Martinsburg; Keshaun Cheek, Spring Mills; Jayden Clark, St. Albans; Aiden Davis, Brooke; Brody Davis, Morgantown; Mondrell Dean, South Charleston; Mitchell Duez, Bridgeport; Chase Hancock, Princeton; Goose Gabbert, Greenbrier East; Jalen Goins, Morgantown; Roman Gray, John Marshall; Aaron Griffith, Greenbrier East; Lamar Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur; Jamari Jenkins, Jefferson; Nas’Jah Jones, Hurricane; Kris Joyce, Princeton; Zane McCarty, George Washington; Jacob Perdue, Oak Hill; Brett Phillips, Wheeling Park; Elijah Poore, Capital; Drew Reed, St. Albans; Bryson Singer, Parkersburg; Bryson Smith, South Charleston; Anthony Spatafore, Bridgeport; Cole Sperlazza, Brooke; Braydin Ward, Riverside; Cameron Wilkes, Hedgesville.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

AAAA boys basketball all-state lists feature several local athletes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Several local athletes have been named to the AAAA boys basketball all-state lists released by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. First team Alec Poland, Morgantown, 6-2, 215, Sr.  (Captain) Chandler Schmidt, Cabell Midland, 6-1, 195, Sr. Ben Nicol, George Washington, 6-6, 200, Jr. Cameron Johnson, Jefferson, 6-5, 170, Sr. Ashton Mooney, […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
lootpress.com

Prep Baseball Roundup: Beckley, Greenbrier East, Nicholas County, Midland Trail and Westside amongst Saturday winners

Fairlea – Greenbrier East split a doubleheader with Spring Mills Saturday in Fairlea, rallying form one heartbreaking loss to return the favor. After Spring Mills scored three runs in the top of the seventh of the first game to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 lead, the Spartans answered back in the second game, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure a 5-4 win.
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Basketball
Beckley, WV
Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
South Charleston, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
Beckley, WV
Basketball
City
Beckley, WV
City
Princeton, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Martinsburg, WV
Metro News

Mountaineers make first offseason addition as Erik Stevenson commits to WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After two in-season and three offseason departures from the WVU men’s basketball program, WVU has their first transfer addition to their roster. On Sunday afternoon, graduate transfer guard Erik Stevenson announced he has verbally committed to finish his college career at West Virginia. Stevenson has...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU completes Mountaineer Classic

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team hosted the annual Mountaineer Classic on April 1-2 at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park. “We had a solid day out at the track today,” coach Sean Cleary said. West Virginia earned four individual...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Marshall
Person
Woodrow Wilson
Person
George Washington
Lootpress

Prep Baseball: Wyoming East topples Liberty; Westside loses heartbreaker to Mingo Central

Wyoming East 15, Liberty 1 (5 Innings) Glen Daniel – Wyoming East pounded out 10 hits, beating Liberty 15-1 Friday evening in Glen Daniel. Jacob Howard led the way for the Warriors, going 2 for 3 at the plate and driving in three runs while Tanner Whitten drove in two runs. Five different players collected a hit for Liberty with Clayton Williams driving in the Raiders’ only run of the day.
GLEN DANIEL, WV
Lootpress

WVU names College of Law clinic director

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – This week attorney Stephanie M. Coleman was appointed program director of West Virginia University College of Law’s Low Income Taxpayer Clinic. Coleman brings a substantial amount of experience to the position, having managed both Legal Aid clinics in West Virginia and Legal Services in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Mountaineers continue play at Mason Rudolph Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team sits in a tie for 12th place following the conclusion of the second round of competition at the Mason Rudolph Championship in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday. The Mountaineers are tied for 12th with Memphis, showing a two-day total of 576,...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Captains#Aaaa#Beckley S Redfern#Spartans#Mohigans
Lootpress

Cast your vote for the Week 2 Softball Player of the Week

The Lootpress Player of the Week Award, sponsored by Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for softball and baseball season. Below are the candidates for the second week of the season. Voting will close Monday at midnight. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Prep Basketball: Shady’s Braden Chapman earns Defensive Player of the Year honors

Ronnie Olson has spent his tenure making defense the identity of his Shady Spring basketball program. His leading star, junior Braden Chapman, has personified that effort, becoming one of the state’s top players. It was reflected in the Evans Award balloting as he tied for second in voting, finishing runner-up. But even that was a result of being a two-way player.
SHADY SPRING, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU track and field hosts Mountaineer Classic in first home meet of season

The West Virginia track and field team hosted the Mountaineer Classic at the Mylan Park Track & Field Complex from April 1-2. The Mountaineers, who didn’t compete in any events on Friday, began Saturday with the 100 meter hurdles relay. During the event, freshman Ghamani Hogue earned fourth place with a time of 16.38. Hogue also finished in 10th place of the 200 meter dash, with a respectable time of 27.90.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy