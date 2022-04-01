All-State Basketball: Morgantown’s Poland captains Class AAAA first-teamers; Beckley’s Redfern named second-team captain

Beckley's Elijah Redfern drives by Parkersburg South's Cyrus Traugh during a game in Beckley on Feb. 24. (Heather Belcher/Lootpress)

After viewing tape of his nationally ranked opponent, Bishop Walsh (Md.), in mid-December, Morgantown coach Dave Tallman wore the look of a concerned coach. He knew his team lacked the size of the Spartans.

He needn’t worry.

“Alec Poland put up 24 points against them in 27 minutes,” Tallman said of a game the Mohigans would win 75-58. “At that point I knew he was on a mission this season. He was going against 7-foot and 6-foot-8 guys.”

That mission led all the way to a state championship which Morgantown won earlier this month with a three-game run through the state tournament in Charleston.

And the mission concluded for the 6-foot-2 Poland as he finished his career as the captain of the Class AAAA all-state team released Friday by the West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association.

Poland, who finished fourth in state player of the year balloting, averaged 18.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and shot 47-percent from 3-point range and 86-percent form the free throw line for 23-4 Morgantown, which did not lose to a state team all season.

“(Poland) is one of the hardest working and most committed people I have ever been around,” Tallman said.

He is joined on the first team by sophomore teammate Sha’ron Young, one of the state’s bright young players. His talent is no surprise to Tallman,

“Sha’ron Young is a special talent, but he works so hard to be a great player,” Tallman said. “He wasn’t going to be stopped this year. I walked into our gym one evening before a (7:30 p.m.) game and he was already dressed and getting shots up in our old gym at 4:30 p.m. He spends an extra hour or two in the gym after every practice each night. He has big goals.”

Young averaged 15 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 2.5 steals and shot 82 percent from the free throw line for Morgantown.

Three Mountain State Athletic Conference players, Cabell Midland’s Chandler Schmidt, George Washington’s Ben Nicol and South Charleston’s Duane Harris, all of whom were on state tournament qualifiers, were named to the first team.

In fact, all eight of the first-team Class AAAA all-staters played for state tournament teams.

Schmidt was the conference player of the year after averaging 25 points a game along with 10.5 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

He was a four-time first team all-MSAC performer, scored a school-record 1,876 points had a career-high 44 points in a game against defensive-minded Shady Spring in January.

“For our program not only this year but the last four years, Chandler was a huge part in turning the program around,” coach J.J. Martin said. “His ability to score, handle pressure and impact the game even as a freshman was at a high level. As a coach it made my job easier. I thought he did a great job this year stepping up as a leader in his senior season and was key in the success we had. He has been all-state in two-sport athlete, and a great student in the classroom in his time at Midland”

Nicol, who wrote his name into George Washington lore when he hit the game-winning shot in the Patriots 2021 state championship win against Morgantown as a sophomore, has morphed into a leader.

The 6-foot-6 Nicol averaged 13.2 points per game 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists with 20 blocks.

He shot 42 percent from the field (123-292) and 86 percent from the free throw line (56 of 65).

George Washington coach Rick Greene said stats alone do not define his standout junior.

“He’s the ultimate team player,” Greene said. “Ben is that rare player that has a team ego over individual ego. He makes everyone better at the expense of individual stats.”

South Charleston’s Harris is another of the state’s bright up-and-coming players and was one of the Kanawha Valley’s leading scorers in Class AAAA averaging 18.5 points per game. He also averaged 5.5 assists and two steals per game.

“He did so many good things for us this year,” coach Josh Daniel said. “He was our leading scorer, lead us in assist, and usually guarded the best perimeter player on the other team. He’s a competitor, gives great effort and started leading us more vocally this year even though he’s only a sophomore. He’s just going to continue to get better and has established himself as one of the better players in the state.”

The Eastern Panhandle was represented by players from the area’s top two teams, including Jefferson which was undefeated until falling to Parkersburg South in the state tournament semifinals.

Cameron Johnson was picked from Jefferson after leading a starting five that all scored in double figures with a 14.3 average. He also averaged 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He shot 45 percent from the field.

“Cameron has improved more than any player in our program through his hard work and dedicating his off season to basketball.,” coach Richard Lewis said. “He was the heart and soul of this year’s team and has set a great example for the younger players in our program.”

Eastern Panhandle player of the year Jordan Holmes of Musselman averaged 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds for the Applemen.

“Jordan had a terrific season for us, leading us in scoring with 17 a night despite seeing defenses that were designed to stop him,” coach Derek Basile said. “He showed terrific leadership in the off-season earning our #33 award given to one player each season who works the hardest in our weightlifting and conditioning program.”

Parkersburg South’s Ashton Mooney was a scoring machine for the Patriots, averaging 20 points per game (461 points in 23 games), 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals.

The senior was lights out from the field, shooting 52-prcent from the field, 40 percent from 3 (19-48) and 80 percent from the free throw line.

He scored in double figures in all 23 games, including a career-best 35 against University, and 30 against Woodrow Wilson.

“Ashton has been a leader from day one,” coach Mike Fallon said.” The kid is a winner. He worked so hard this offseason to prepare for his senior year. Whichever college coach gives him the opportunity they will get a special player. He is only going to get better.”

Woodrow Wilson’s Elijah Redfern was named captain of the second team after averaging 21.1 points for the Flying Eagles. He is joined by Huntington’s Mikey Johnson, Greenbrier East’s Adam Seams, Parkersburg South’s Cyrus Traugh, Brooke’ Alex Isinghood, Capital’s Anthony Hersh, Morgantown’s Brooks Gage and Jefferson’s Jaden Gladney.

AAAA

First team

Alec Poland, Morgantown, 6-2, 215, Sr. (Captain)

Chandler Schmitt, Cabell Midland, 6-1, 195, Sr.

Ben Nicol, George Washington, 6-6, 200, Jr.

Cameron Johnson, Jefferson, 6-5, 170, Sr.

Ashton Mooney, Parkersburg South, 6-0, 165, Sr.

Jordan Holmes, Musselman, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Duane Harris, Soph., South Charleston, 5-10, 155, Soph.

Sha’ron Young, Morgantown, 6-0, 150, Soph.

Second team

Elijah Redfern, Woodrow Wilson, 6-2, 165, Soph. (Captain)

Mikey Johnson, Huntington, 6-0, 160, Soph.

Adam Seams, Greenbrier East, 6-0, 145, Jr.

Cyrus Traugh, Parkersburg South, 6-1, 165, Jr.

Alex Isinghood, Brooke, 6-3, 195, Sr.

Anthony Hersh, Capital, 5-11, 160, Sr.

Brooks Gage, Morgantown, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Jaden Gladney, Jefferson, 5-11, 150, Soph.

Honorable mention

Avion Blackwood, Martinsburg; Keshaun Cheek, Spring Mills; Jayden Clark, St. Albans; Aiden Davis, Brooke; Brody Davis, Morgantown; Mondrell Dean, South Charleston; Mitchell Duez, Bridgeport; Chase Hancock, Princeton; Goose Gabbert, Greenbrier East; Jalen Goins, Morgantown; Roman Gray, John Marshall; Aaron Griffith, Greenbrier East; Lamar Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur; Jamari Jenkins, Jefferson; Nas’Jah Jones, Hurricane; Kris Joyce, Princeton; Zane McCarty, George Washington; Jacob Perdue, Oak Hill; Brett Phillips, Wheeling Park; Elijah Poore, Capital; Drew Reed, St. Albans; Bryson Singer, Parkersburg; Bryson Smith, South Charleston; Anthony Spatafore, Bridgeport; Cole Sperlazza, Brooke; Braydin Ward, Riverside; Cameron Wilkes, Hedgesville.